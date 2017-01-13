NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

I'm calmer than Klopp says Mourinho

2017-01-13 21:14
Jurgen Klopp (Getty Images)
Related Links

Manchester - Jose Mourinho claims he is a calmer manager than Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp despite having been sent to the stands twice for disciplinary reasons this season.

United manager Mourinho has guided his team to nine successive wins in all competitions, and even though they are currently sixth, they could make up significant ground on the Premier League's top four by beating Liverpool on Sunday.

United's run, which includes six straight league victories, has moved them to within five points of Liverpool, who begin the weekend in second place.

Klopp suggested on Friday that both managers are driven by anger, and that is the reason for their sustained success.

Mourinho, though, believes he is calmer, even though he has faced three Football Association (FA) charges since taking charge at Old Trafford last May.

The former Chelsea chief was sent to the stands against Burnley in October for a half-time dispute with referee Mark Clattenburg, and suffered the same fate in a league game against West Ham after he kicked a water bottle.

Mourinho received a one-match touchline ban for both offences, and a separate fine of 50,000 ($60,000) for making comments about referee Anthony Taylor before United's 0-0 draw at Anfield in October.

"I just think I like to win like every manager likes to win. Everyone has his own personality. Everyone has his own style of coaching and his own style of leading," Mourinho told reporters on Friday.

"Probably we have some qualities that are similar, for sure we have other qualities that make us really different people and different managers.

"But looking to this match, I think he wants to play the game as much as I want to. He is as motivated as I am.

"I'm not sure if he's so calm as I am, but it's just one more big game in our careers."

Mourinho acknowledges that he still has the hunger for success that has brought him eight domestic league titles across four countries during his managerial career, as well as the two Champions League triumphs.

His first significant impact at Old Trafford as a manager was in March 2004, when his Porto team knocked United out of the Champions League in the last 16.

Mourinho celebrated a decisive late goal in the second leg of that tie, which Porto won 3-2 on aggregate, by running down the touchline.

The United manager joked that, even though he is 13 years older, he is still more than capable of repeating that celebration at the right moment.

"Yeah I can run. The problem is to score a winning goal in the last minute. I can still run, though, it's no problem," he said.

Mourinho indicated that winger Memphis Depay could yet stay at United beyond the end of the January transfer window, despite interest from Lyon.

"The offer we had is far from being reasonable for us. He is our player. If nothing happens he is one more for us," Mourinho said.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cameroon coach calls for AFCON date change

40 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Stormers announce 5 new signings Embroidery gaffe puts Amla's 100th Test - in 2016! Van Zyl's SA Open ace wins R1.9m BMW JP dazzles, AB slot poser deepens 100th Test? Hash had other worries
2017 wish list for SA rugby WATCH: Djokovic hits Warne for SIX for charity Jackman: Golden voice wasted Bafana job: Why Pitso prefers staying at 'Downs Chair umpire makes tennis history for SA

Fixtures
14 January 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion, White Hart Lane 14:30
Hull City v AFC Bournemouth, Kingston Communications Stadium 17:00
Swansea City v Arsenal, Liberty Stadium 17:00
West Ham United v Crystal Palace, London Stadium 17:00
Sunderland v Stoke City, Stadium of Light 17:00
Burnley v Southampton, Turf Moor 17:00
Watford v Middlesbrough, Vicarage Road Stadium 17:00
Leicester City v Chelsea, King Power Stadium 19:30
15 January 2017
Everton v Manchester City, Goodison Park 15:30
Manchester United v Liverpool, Old Trafford 18:00
21 January 2017
Liverpool v Swansea City, Anfield 14:30
Stoke City v Manchester United, Britannia Stadium 17:00
Middlesbrough v West Ham United, Riverside Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Everton, Selhurst Park 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland, The Hawthorns 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v Watford, Vitality Stadium 17:00
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur, Etihad Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 