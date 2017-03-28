Iheanacho keen for City to take fight to Arsenal

Cape Town - Manchester City will need to show the same fighting spirit they produced against Liverpool when they visit Arsenal in a Premier League clash on Sunday, striker Kalechi Iheanacho has said.

The 20-year-old forward believes his side took plenty of positives from the battling 1-1 draw with Liverpool in their last league game and are determined to pick up their 11th away victory of the season at the Emirates.

"We need a win there. It's a good team, so we need to fight hard to get three points," the Nigerian international told the club website ahead of third-placed City's trip to their sixth-placed rivals.

"We are in a good situation. We played well against Liverpool and showed good character. We are in a good position in the Premier League, we keep fighting and focus on the next games."

Manager Pep Guardiola, who joined Man City at the start of the season, signed Leroy Sane and Gabriel Jesus to boost his attacking options with their arrival limiting Iheanacho to just eight starts this campaign.

The Nigerian, however believes he is constantly improving by being around "great players" and is ready to answer the call whenever he is presented with an opportunity to shine.

"I'm very happy and very grateful to be in this team," he added. "I keep working hard every day and when I get my chance I have to prove to everyone I need to be in the squad."

Man City defeated Arsenal 2-1 at home in December and have an opportunity to go 10 points clear of the North London club with a win on Sunday.