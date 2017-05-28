Ibrahimovic will stay in Europe - agent

Cape Town - Zlatan Ibrahimovic will stay in Europe when he returns to action next season, despite rumours of a move to the United States.

Ibrahimovic faces missing the remainder of 2017 after injuring his cruciate ligaments last month, with the Swedish striker’s situation unclear at Manchester United.

United had been expected to trigger an option to extend Ibrahimovic’s contract at Old Trafford, yet that was before the 35-year-old sustained a long-term injury.

Ibrahimovic’s agent, Mino Raiola, insists that the former Juventus and Inter Milan striker will continue playing, although he is unsure whether that will be at United or not.

But if Ibrahimovic does depart, he will join another European club, rather than moving to the MLS.

"I do not know if he will stay at Manchester United, many clubs want him,” Raiola told Sky Sports.

"Ibrahimovic will certainly play for another season or probably two. We will talk about his future with United.

"He has many offers, certainly he will stay in Europe."