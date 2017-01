Ibrahimovic to return for Liverpool clash

Manchester - Manchester United head coach Jose Mourinho has eased fears that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo are long-term injury concerns and remains hopeful the pair will return to action soon.



The absence of The Red Devils' top scorer concerned fans ahead of their 2-0 first-leg EFL Cup victory over Hull at Old Trafford as Rojo limped off the pitch after 15 minutes in their FA Cup win over Reading on Saturday.

Mourinho claims Ibrahimoivic was not named in the match-day squad against the Tigers due to illness and Rojo has an outside chance of returning from his muscle injury for their clash against Liverpool on Sunday.

"Zlatan is ill so I think no problem, I think he will be fine," he told reporters.

"Marcos has a muscular problem, not big. I'm not saying he's not ready to play, I'm saying that I have my doubts."

United are currently on a 15-game unbeaten run and will be up against a Reds side that have only tasted defeat twice all season under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Mourinho's men will be looking to reduce the 5 point gap to second-placed Liverpool when the two sides meet at Old Trafford.

Kick off is at 18:00.