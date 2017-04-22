NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Ibrahimovic suffers 'significant knee ligament damage'

2017-04-22 21:58
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Getty Images)
London - Zlatan Ibrahimovic's magical season with Manchester United appears over after the club announced he had suffered a serious knee injury in Thursday's Europa League clash with Anderlecht.

The club revealed the 35-year-old Swedish striker and Argentinian defender Marco Rojo had both suffered knee injuries in the same match.

"Detailed investigations on the injuries sustained by Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Thursday's Europa League match have confirmed significant knee ligament damage in both players that requires specialist opinions over the coming days," read the United statement on their website.

"Estimations of time to full recovery will only be possible once definitive treatment plans have been decided after these consultations."

