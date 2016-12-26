NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Ibrahimovic keeps Manchester United motoring

2016-12-26 19:38
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Getty Images)
Related Links

Manchester - Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 17th goal of the season as Sunderland manager David Moyes was condemned to a 3-1 defeat on his return to Manchester United on Monday.

Dutch defender Daley Blind opened the scoring in the 39th minute at Old Trafford with his first Premier League goal since September 2015.

Late strikes from Ibrahimovic - his 50th for club and country in 2016 - and substitute Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who scored with an audacious back-heel, confirmed victory.

It ensured that United, without injured captain Wayne Rooney, extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to 11 matches, despite Fabio Borini's spectacular consolation for the visitors.

United remain sixth in the league table, but drew level on points with fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur, who visit Southampton on Wednesday.

Sunderland and Moyes, sacked by United in April 2014, stay in the bottom three.

United captain Rooney was left out of the squad after picking up an injury in training, but Jose Mourinho's side coped without him to record a fourth successive Premier League victory.

United laboured before taking the lead and were grateful to goalkeeper David de Gea for getting them out of trouble twice in the first half.

He leapt athletically to his right to push away Patrick van Aanholt's free-kick in the 19th minute.

The Spain international then reacted smartly amid defensive chaos to block Victor Anichebe's close-range effort and nick the ball away as Borini followed up, causing the former Liverpool forward to miskick.

In between those two moments, United had a penalty appeal rejected as Juan Mata tumbled under Lamine Kone's challenge.

Paul Pogba was also very unlucky not to score with a curling, deflected shot that visiting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford touched onto the outside of the post.

The warnings got louder for Sunderland as half-time approached. Pogba lashed a dipping shot over the bar from 15 yards when he probably should have scored, but United soon were in front.

Marcos Rojo played in Ibrahimovic on the left edge of the penalty area and he teed up a perfect short pass for Blind to run onto and drill a shot into the bottom-right corner.

A second goal might have arrived before half-time, with Pickford comfortably thwarting Pogba, then making a rather more difficult save to push aside a low, 25-yard free-kick from Mata.

Pogba headed over a good chance early in the second half as United sought to assert their superiority, with Ibrahimovic then fizzing a shot just over after being played in down the right by Mata.

In an attempt to put the match out of Sunderland's reach, Mourinho brought on Mkhitaryan with just over an hour played.

The Armenia captain almost made an immediate impact, controlling Mata's excellent cross-field pass on the edge of the penalty area and bending a shot just wide.

Pickford then made a fine save with his feet to deny Ibrahimovic, but could do nothing when a defensive error on the halfway line allowed Pogba to slot the former Sweden international through for a second.

Mkhitaryan's third goal in three appearances had the home fans on their feet to applaud, although replays suggested the former Borussia Dortmund schemer may have been offside.

Borini's consolation, an unstoppable, looping shot from 25 yards after Rojo had headed out Jason Denayer's cross, was a special goal in its own right, but it came too late to affect the outcome.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Chelsea to keep feasting over Xmas!

2016-12-23 12:11

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Chelsea to keep feasting over Xmas! Anger the spur for ailing champions Leicester WRAP: English Premiership Cook, Elgar lay platform for Proteas Mark Nicholas in hospital during MCG Test
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Fixtures
26 December 2016
Hull City v Manchester City, Kingston Communications Stadium 19:15
27 December 2016
Liverpool v Stoke City, Anfield 19:15
28 December 2016
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur, St. Mary's Stadium 21:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

7 images from your weekend in sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 