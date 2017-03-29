NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Ibrahimovic hints at extending United stay

2017-03-29 22:29
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Getty Images)
London - Zlatan Ibrahimovic has indicated he could prolong his time with Manchester United after saying Wednesday he will "never leave a job unfinished".

The 35-year-old striker has quickly established himself as a fans' favourite at Old Trafford, having so far scored 26 goals in 41 appearances in his debut season after joining on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Ibrahimovic has the option of another year on his contract, with United manager Jose Mourinho -- under whom he played at Inter Milan -- making it clear he would like him to stay with the English giants.

"I'm a person when I go into something I put my head 200 percent and I do what I'm good at," said Ibrahimovic in comments reported by the Manchester Evening News.

"I go in, I go for the kill and I go out. And when I go out, there is no complaints, that's what I do. I never leave a job unfinished.

"Let's see what happens, we are talking. I have an option for another year, I want to do great as long as I'm here, so let us see, there is a lot of time."

Meanwhile Ibrahimovic made it clear how much he was relishing his time under Mourinho at United by adding: "I'm enjoying being at a fantastic club, without doubts, one of the biggest clubs in the world with a great coach. I know him before, he's a winner, he's the perfect coach for this club.

"Being a Manchester United player, I don't know how many people have that possibility but I am a Man United player, people wanted me here. I chose the best English club."

