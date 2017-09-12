Hughes baffled by Mourinho handshake snub

Cape Town - Mark
Hughes was left puzzled after Jose Mourinho did not engage in the
customary post-match handshake following their teams' 2-2 draw on
Saturday.
The Stoke City manager, who has a knack for getting involved in
handshake-related controversies, saw his side first surrender a lead,
then go a goal behind and finally nab a late equaliser against the
league-leaders.
During the course of the match, an agitated Mourinho was seen
entering the former Man United player’s technical area but left without
any direct confrontation taking place.
Following the final whistle, however, the controversial Portuguese
manager departed the pitch without shaking the hand of his opposite
number, much to Hughes’ dismay.
"It (the handshake) didn't happen," he told BBC Sport.
"I seem to get
involved in handshake issues!” He said, referring to two previous
incidents involving Tony Pulis and Manuel Pellegrini.
"I'm not sure why he didn't want to shake my hand, I didn't think there were any issues.
"There was a time he came into my technical box and I told him to get
out but that was it. Maybe that was what upset him," the Welshman
added.
Mourinho was also quizzed about the incident in a post-match
interview, but the Red Devils boss dismissed the question as irrelevant.
“I prefer not to answer question about handshakes - it's a bad
question. It makes it look like it's my fault but that's not right," he
told reporters.