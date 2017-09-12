Hughes baffled by Mourinho handshake snub

Cape Town - Mark Hughes was left puzzled after Jose Mourinho did not engage in the customary post-match handshake following their teams' 2-2 draw on Saturday.



The Stoke City manager, who has a knack for getting involved in handshake-related controversies, saw his side first surrender a lead, then go a goal behind and finally nab a late equaliser against the league-leaders.

During the course of the match, an agitated Mourinho was seen entering the former Man United player’s technical area but left without any direct confrontation taking place.

Following the final whistle, however, the controversial Portuguese manager departed the pitch without shaking the hand of his opposite number, much to Hughes’ dismay.

"It (the handshake) didn't happen," he told BBC Sport.

"I seem to get involved in handshake issues!” He said, referring to two previous incidents involving Tony Pulis and Manuel Pellegrini.

"I'm not sure why he didn't want to shake my hand, I didn't think there were any issues.

"There was a time he came into my technical box and I told him to get out but that was it. Maybe that was what upset him," the Welshman added.

Mourinho was also quizzed about the incident in a post-match interview, but the Red Devils boss dismissed the question as irrelevant.

“I prefer not to answer question about handshakes - it's a bad question. It makes it look like it's my fault but that's not right," he told reporters.