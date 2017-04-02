NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Hiddink says he turned down Leicester

2017-04-02 16:39
Guus Hiddink (AFP)
Related Links

London - Guus Hiddink says he turned down the opportunity to manage champions Leicester City following the dismissal of Claudio Ranieri and instead recommended Craig Shakespeare.

The experienced former Chelsea and Netherlands coach was in the frame to replace Ranieri after the Italian was sacked just nine months after leading Leicester to a shock Premier League title.

But the Dutchman, 70, told The Sunday Times: "To be strictly correct, I didn't talk directly with Leicester. But you know how the line goes. 'They think of you...'

"They asked not directly but indirectly, but I said no. If you have decided to sack Ranieri, why don't you go with your number two guy?"

Shakespeare was Ranieri's assistant and his permanent promotion last month to the top job has been a startling success, boasting a 100 percent record and hauling Leicester away from the relegation zone.

"Shakespeare knows the club, knows the players," Hiddink added.

"Why don't you go there, you will see what will happen, I said. Happily I was right."

Shakespeare moved within touching distance of achieving his main goal of top-flight survival as the champions beat Stoke City 2-0 on Saturday.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Polokwane succumb to Celtic at home

10 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Lions 34-29 Sharks As it happened: Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 Mamelodi Sundowns Spirited Lions snatch victory against Sharks How the 10-second 100m fell Side entry: Media as guilty of hindering transformation
Franco Smith chats to Sport24 Who will partner Elgar in England? Wrinkles aside Ronaldo liked my work - bust sculptor Super Rugby axe: Aussies may strike Fikile says 'bye, bye bye' to Twitter

Fixtures
02 April 2017
Arsenal v Manchester City, Emirates Stadium 17:00
04 April 2017
Leicester City v Sunderland, King Power Stadium 20:45
Burnley v Stoke City, Turf Moor 20:45
Watford v West Bromwich Albion, Vicarage Road Stadium 20:45
Manchester United v Everton, Old Trafford 21:00
05 April 2017
Arsenal v West Ham United, Emirates Stadium 20:45
Hull City v Middlesbrough, Kingston Communications Stadium 20:45
Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur, Liberty Stadium 20:45
Southampton v Crystal Palace, St. Mary's Stadium 20:45
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth, Anfield 21:00
Chelsea v Manchester City, Stamford Bridge 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Lions v Sharks pick
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 