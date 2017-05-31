NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Heskey: United aren't intimidating anymore

2017-05-31 17:45
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Cape Town - Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey believes Manchester United have lost their ability to strike fear into the hearts of their opponents.

Heskey revealed that the United side under Sir Alex Ferguson were almost able to win before the game kicked off, simply because they had an aura that intimidated teams who visited Old Trafford.

However, the Red Devils finished the Premier League season in sixth position under Jose Mourinho, and Heskey believes it shows that their powers have diminished.

"They came sixth in the Premier League. Is that successful? It's not really successful," he told ESPN FC. "Winning the Europa League is a success, but in the league? No. I'm guessing they would have mixed feelings.

"It's not the United that I played against, who were dominating and scaring teams. They don't have that threat any more.

"When you went to Old Trafford, you feared what was going to happen. Now, people don't care. So they need to get that fear factor back."

