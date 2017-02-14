NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Henderson admits Liverpool players let club down

2017-02-14 22:23
Jordan Henderson (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson admits the players were to blame for the team's recent slump, but insists they are now on the right track once again.

The Reds endured a torrid time after the new year, failing to register a Premier League win, while also getting knocked out of two cup competitions.

However, the 2-0 win over Tottenham on Saturday seemed to put an end to their poor form and Henderson, who called a team meeting ahead of the Spurs clash, is determined to maintain some consistency until the end of the season.

"As players we take the responsibility as we feel as though we have let ourselves down, the manager down and the fans down," the England international told the press, according to ESPN FC.

"Putting in that performance doesn't make up for it but it is a start and a step in the right direction. Now we have to build on that and keep going.

"You have to stick together. It was a tough time because we knew we hadn't won for so long and performance levels were not up to standard.

"But you have to stay together and keep believing, and I felt we did that.

"I thought everyone showed great character against Tottenham and now we have to make sure we are consistent with it."

Liverpool face an extended break after being knocked out of both the FA Cup and League Cup with their next fixture being in the Premier League against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on February 27.

Kick off is at 22:00.

