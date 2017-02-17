Hazard tips Chelsea duo for success

Cape Town - Borussia Monchengladbach playmaker Thorgan Hazard has backed two Chelsea youngsters to make an impact in the Premier League.

The former Blues player and brother of Eden feels that Gladbach team-mate Andreas Christensen, who is on loan at the club, and Charly Musonda are players with undeniable potential.

Before making a £5.9 million permanent switch to the Bundesliga outfit, Hazard was part of a successful Chelsea youth team that included Musonda and Christensen.

However, with the current system of the English title chasers loaning out players once they are ready for first-team football, there's been talk of who may return and who may leave permanently.

"When he arrived everybody in the team and at the club were saying 'wow', what a defender, what a player," Thorgan told Goal of Christensen.

"He can play football, he is strong, he is fast, he is intelligent and so he has helped us a lot and helped us get Champions League qualification.

"I think he has a great future and he can play at a top, top level at a top, top team. When a 19-year-old comes into defence like this and does this and I am very confident about his future.

The Belgian added: "Charly (Musonda) is a friend. He decided to go on loan to Betis and then returned to Chelsea.

"He decided to take a place in the squad so I know Charly and I think he is a winner. He will fight for that and I hope he can do this (play for Chelsea).

"I think he knows also that there are very good players in his position, so he needs to fight very, very hard. My brother, Willian and Pedro and it is a lot of players."