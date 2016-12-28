NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival

2016-12-28 22:08
Diego Costa and Eden Hazard (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has made a bold claim by stating the current Blues side is the best team he has ever played in since joining the Premier League club.

The arrival of Italian manager Antonio Conte has seen an upturn in form for the Belgium international, a stark contrast to the man who suffered a 30-game goal drought last season under former boss Jose Mourinho.

However, with the London-based side leading the Premier League as January approaches, the 25-year-old thinks the current playing squad is more complete than the title winning squad of 2015.

"Yes [this squad is better] because we win every game! We are full of confidence," he told Sky Sports. "We try to do something that we didn't do in the past. We score some goals.

"We feel good. We are full of confidence. We take game after game and try to win every game. We don't look at records but if we can make history in this club we will. It's not only about Chelsea, this league.

"This league is very difficult. Every game we try to win," he added. "But now the opponents try to give everything because they want to be first. Now we are first and everyone wants to beat us."

Read more on:    chelsea  |  eden hazard  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Everton close in on £10m teenager

2016-12-28 20:33

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Johan Botha dreaming of Australian call-up Proteas in the pound seat in PE Brock Lesnar's UFC career over? PICS: Wayde meets Liverpool legend Vaughan picks 3 Proteas in Test XI for 2016
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Fixtures
28 December 2016
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur, St. Mary's Stadium 21:45
30 December 2016
Hull City v Everton, Kingston Communications Stadium 22:00
31 December 2016
Leicester City v West Ham United, King Power Stadium 17:00
Swansea City v AFC Bournemouth, Liberty Stadium 17:00
Manchester United v Middlesbrough, Old Trafford 17:00
Southampton v West Bromwich Albion, St. Mary's Stadium 17:00
Chelsea v Stoke City, Stamford Bridge 17:00
Burnley v Sunderland, Turf Moor 17:00
Liverpool v Manchester City, Anfield 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 