Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival

Cape Town - Chelsea forward Eden Hazard has made a bold claim by stating the current Blues side is the best team he has ever played in since joining the Premier League club.

The arrival of Italian manager Antonio Conte has seen an upturn in form for the Belgium international, a stark contrast to the man who suffered a 30-game goal drought last season under former boss Jose Mourinho.

However, with the London-based side leading the Premier League as January approaches, the 25-year-old thinks the current playing squad is more complete than the title winning squad of 2015.

"Yes [this squad is better] because we win every game! We are full of confidence," he told Sky Sports. "We try to do something that we didn't do in the past. We score some goals.

"We feel good. We are full of confidence. We take game after game and try to win every game. We don't look at records but if we can make history in this club we will. It's not only about Chelsea, this league.

"This league is very difficult. Every game we try to win," he added. "But now the opponents try to give everything because they want to be first. Now we are first and everyone wants to beat us."