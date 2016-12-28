NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Hazard: Chelsea 'talking about title glory'

2016-12-28 09:00
Cesc Fabregas.(Getty Images)
Chelsea - Eden Hazard has revealed that Chelsea have been thinking about Premier League glory “all season long”, but acknowledged that achieving the feat will not be easy. 

Chelsea are currently at the summit of the Premier League standings and hold a six-point lead courtesy of a club-record 12-game winning streak. 

The Blues ended a five-year drought when they won the title in 2014/15 and they are currently on track to win the trophy again. 

"We have been talking about the title all season long. We always want to win at Chelsea. We're happy now. I hope we'll continue like this through to the end of the season," Hazard told SFR Sport. "We're happy, we're winning matches, that's the important thing. We're top of the league, we have to stay there. We're happy. Everything's going well. We know it won't be easy all season, we hope it will be. But it's up to us to do our utmost for this run to continue."

Hazard is one of the key reasons Chelsea have enjoyed so much success having scored nine goals and notched up two assists in 20 appearances in all competitions. 

Even with striker Diego Costa suspended, Hazard’s performance as a stand-in striker against Bournemouth drew high praise from manager Antonio Conte. 

When asked about how he felt taking over Costa’s role on a temporary basis, the 25-year-old said: "I felt good. During the week, I thought Michy [Batshuayi] would play there as Diego was suspended, but the coach chose me up front.

“I had already played there last season and a few minutes this one, so I already knew the position a bit and I did rather well.

"It's an important period. We know that points will be dropped. It's up to us to pick up as many as possible. That's three, we play again in four days. It's up to us to continue like that."

Chelsea next welcome Stoke City to Stamford Bridge in a New Years Eve fixture and will be looking to extend their winning streak against Mark Hughes' side.

Kick off is at 17:00.

Chelsea to keep feasting over Xmas!

2016-12-23 12:11

