Hammers overpower lacklustre Palace

Cape Town - West Ham United produced a strong second-half display as they clinched a 3-0 victory over a woeful Crystal Palace at London Stadium on Saturday.

The first half was a fairly lacklustre affair, with neither side able to create vary many opportunities or grab the game by the scruff of the neck.

In fact, the two goalkeepers were largely untroubled for much of the half due to a lack of cutting edge in front of goal.

The first chance of note eventually arrived in the 13th minute, Palace's Jason Puncheon firing a speculative effort over the bar from outside the area.

The Hammers, minus the services of wantaway midfielder Dimitri Payet, were struggling to create chances and had to wait until the 27th minute for their first sight on goal. However, it went to waste as striker Andy Carroll fired over the bar from the centre of the box.

Palace hit back four minutes later, but Yohan Cabaye saw his goal-bound effort saved in the centre of goal by West Ham keeper Darren Randolph.

They again went close on 35 minutes as James Tomkins somehow failed to hit the target from close range.

There was one last chance as the first half drew to a close, but it was a case of more of the same as Mark Noble saw his long-range shot fly over the crossbar.

Thankfully there was a marked improvement after the break, and West Ham made their intentions known early on as Carroll twice went close to breaking the deadlock.

Manuel Lanzini and Sam Byram also failed to hit the target as the match wore on, but the Hammers supporters eventually got what they were waiting for in the 68th minute, Feghouli slotting home from close range after some great work in the build-up from Michail Antonio.

The goal lifted the mood at London Stadium and fans were subsequently treated to a contender for Goal of the Season when Carroll met Antonio's hanging cross with a scissor kick into the top-right corner from the right-hand side of the box.

Palace were still reeling from that memorable goal when West Ham struck again a few minutes later, Lanzini slotting home from the centre of the box after being teed up by Antonio.

The Eagles didn't let their heads drop, though, as they redoubled their efforts in the remaining minutes, but it was a case of too little, too late as West Ham comfortably saw out the remainder of the match.