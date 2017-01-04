NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Hammers fail with Defoe bid

2017-01-04 20:23
Jermain Defoe (TEAMtalk)
Related Links

Cape Town - West Ham have fallen short in their bid to bring Jermain Defoe back to the club after seeing a £6 million offer rejected by Sunderland.

The veteran striker is a product of the Hammers' famed academy and spent five years in the first team before joining London rivals Tottenham in 2004.

Defoe has been labelled "priceless" by Black Cats boss David Moyes, who saw him rescue a 2-2 draw against Liverpool on Monday with two penalties as the Wearsiders twice came from behind at the Stadium of Light.

That brace took the 34-year-old's tally for the season to 11 goals in 20 Premier League appearances, putting his just four shy of the 15 he scored last season to help keep the club in the top flight.

It is believed that the east Londoners will return with an improved bid for Defoe, But Moyes will be loath to part with a player who will be crucial to his side's cause in staving off relegation for a second straight year.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Maluleka set for new Chiefs deal?

58 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Wayne Westner dies in hostage drama Proteas close in on victory at Newlands Philander defends decision to bat again Elgar: De Kock is a 'freak' SA braces for possibility of Abbott exit
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
04 January 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea, White Hart Lane 22:00
14 January 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion, White Hart Lane 14:30
Hull City v AFC Bournemouth, Kingston Communications Stadium 17:00
Swansea City v Arsenal, Liberty Stadium 17:00
West Ham United v Crystal Palace, London Stadium 17:00
Sunderland v Stoke City, Stadium of Light 17:00
Burnley v Southampton, Turf Moor 17:00
Watford v Middlesbrough, Vicarage Road Stadium 17:00
Leicester City v Chelsea, King Power Stadium 19:30
15 January 2017
Everton v Manchester City, Goodison Park 15:30
Manchester United v Liverpool, Old Trafford 18:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 