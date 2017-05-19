Gunners to win ... but miss top four

That is the majority view of the seven-strong Sport24 forecasters, five of whom fancy the Gunners to beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium.



But with relatively kind fixtures in prospect for both Manchester City (third) and Liverpool (fourth) above them, they are still tipped to just miss the lucrative Euro cut for the first time under Arsene Wenger’s charge.



Each round of the 2016/17 Premiership campaign, a group of our staff has a crack at predicting the results – do the exercise yourself, if you like, and see how you compare afterwards.



Compiled by Rob Houwing (Newcastle … back where they belong, he says), the others are Garrin Lambley (Everton), Lloyd Burnard, Tashreeq Vardien, Maano Nekhavhambe and Lynn Butler (all Man Utd) plus Craig Taylor (Liverpool).



Three points are awarded for an entirely correct scoreline, and one for right result.



OUR FORECASTS:



ARSENAL v EVERTON

Sunday, 16:00



Rob: 2-0

Garrin: 2-0

Tashreeq: 2-1

Maano: 1-1

Craig: 1-1

Lynn: 2-0

Lloyd: 3-1

Last season: 2-1



BURNLEY v WEST HAM

Sunday, 16:00



Rob: 1-0

Garrin: 2-1

Tashreeq: 1-3

Maano: 1-0

Craig: 1-2

Lynn: 2-1

Lloyd: 2-0

Last season: Not applicable



CHELSEA v SUNDERLAND

Sunday, 16:00



Rob: 2-0

Garrin: 3-0

Tashreeq: 3-0

Maano: 0-1

Craig: 3-0

Lynn: 3-0

Lloyd: 4-0

Last season: 3-1



HULL v TOTTENHAM

Sunday, 16:00



Rob: 1-2

Garrin: 0-2

Tashreeq: 1-4

Maano: 0-0

Craig: 0-2

Lynn: 1-2

Lloyd: 1-4

Last season: Not applicable



LEICESTER v BOURNEMOUTH

Sunday, 16:00



Rob: 1-1

Garrin: 2-1

Tashreeq: 1-1

Maano: 1-0

Craig: 2-1

Lynn: 1-1

Lloyd: 5-2

Last season: 0-0



LIVERPOOL v MIDDLESBROUGH

Sunday, 16:00



Rob: 1-0

Garrin: 2-0

Tashreeq: 3-0

Maano: 0-1

Craig: 2-0

Lynn: 3-0

Lloyd: 6-0

Last season: Not applicable



MANCHESTER UNITED v CRYSTAL PALACE

Sunday, 16:00



Rob: 1-0

Garrin: 1-1

Tashreeq: 2-1

Maano: 1-0

Craig: 1-1

Lynn: 2-0

Lloyd: 2-0

Last season: 2-0



SOUTHAMPTON v STOKE

Sunday, 16:00



Rob: 1-1

Garrin: 2-1

Tashreeq: 1-0

Maano: 1-1

Craig: 1-2

Lynn: 1-0

Lloyd: 2-1

Last season: 0-1



SWANSEA v WEST BROM

Sunday, 16:00



Rob: 1-1

Garrin: 2-1

Tashreeq: 2-1

Maano: 1-1

Craig: 1-1

Lynn: 2-1

Lloyd: 3-0

Last season: 1-0



WATFORD v MANCHESTER CITY

Sunday, 16:00



Rob: 0-2

Garrin: 0-3

Tashreeq: 0-2

Maano: 1-1

Craig: 0-2

Lynn: 1-2

Lloyd: 1-3

Last season: 1-2



*LEADERBOARD:

292 - Garrin (19 points in last round)

282 - Lynn (16)

280 - Rob (15)

276 - Lloyd (19)

264 - Tashreeq (15)

263 - Craig (16)

221 - Maano (8)

