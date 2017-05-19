Gunners to win ... but miss top four

Cape Town - The late-season rally by Arsenal will see them scoop another three points on the final day of the Premiership season on Sunday, yet not be enough to secure Champions League qualification next season.
That is the majority view of the seven-strong Sport24 forecasters, five of whom fancy the Gunners to beat Everton at the Emirates Stadium.
But with relatively kind fixtures in prospect for both Manchester City (third) and Liverpool (fourth) above them, they are still tipped to just miss the lucrative Euro cut for the first time under Arsene Wenger’s charge.
Each round of the 2016/17 Premiership campaign, a group of our staff has a crack at predicting the results – do the exercise yourself, if you like, and see how you compare afterwards.
Compiled by Rob Houwing (Newcastle … back where they belong, he says), the others are Garrin Lambley (Everton), Lloyd Burnard, Tashreeq Vardien, Maano Nekhavhambe and Lynn Butler (all Man Utd) plus Craig Taylor (Liverpool).
Three points are awarded for an entirely correct scoreline, and one for right result.
OUR FORECASTS:
ARSENAL v EVERTON
Sunday, 16:00
Rob: 2-0
Garrin: 2-0
Tashreeq: 2-1
Maano: 1-1
Craig: 1-1
Lynn: 2-0
Lloyd: 3-1
Last season: 2-1
BURNLEY v WEST HAM
Sunday, 16:00
Rob: 1-0
Garrin: 2-1
Tashreeq: 1-3
Maano: 1-0
Craig: 1-2
Lynn: 2-1
Lloyd: 2-0
Last season: Not applicable
CHELSEA v SUNDERLAND
Sunday, 16:00
Rob: 2-0
Garrin: 3-0
Tashreeq: 3-0
Maano: 0-1
Craig: 3-0
Lynn: 3-0
Lloyd: 4-0
Last season: 3-1
HULL v TOTTENHAM
Sunday, 16:00
Rob: 1-2
Garrin: 0-2
Tashreeq: 1-4
Maano: 0-0
Craig: 0-2
Lynn: 1-2
Lloyd: 1-4
Last season: Not applicable
LEICESTER v BOURNEMOUTH
Sunday, 16:00
Rob: 1-1
Garrin: 2-1
Tashreeq: 1-1
Maano: 1-0
Craig: 2-1
Lynn: 1-1
Lloyd: 5-2
Last season: 0-0
LIVERPOOL v MIDDLESBROUGH
Sunday, 16:00
Rob: 1-0
Garrin: 2-0
Tashreeq: 3-0
Maano: 0-1
Craig: 2-0
Lynn: 3-0
Lloyd: 6-0
Last season: Not applicable
MANCHESTER UNITED v CRYSTAL PALACE
Sunday, 16:00
Rob: 1-0
Garrin: 1-1
Tashreeq: 2-1
Maano: 1-0
Craig: 1-1
Lynn: 2-0
Lloyd: 2-0
Last season: 2-0
SOUTHAMPTON v STOKE
Sunday, 16:00
Rob: 1-1
Garrin: 2-1
Tashreeq: 1-0
Maano: 1-1
Craig: 1-2
Lynn: 1-0
Lloyd: 2-1
Last season: 0-1
SWANSEA v WEST BROM
Sunday, 16:00
Rob: 1-1
Garrin: 2-1
Tashreeq: 2-1
Maano: 1-1
Craig: 1-1
Lynn: 2-1
Lloyd: 3-0
Last season: 1-0
WATFORD v MANCHESTER CITY
Sunday, 16:00
Rob: 0-2
Garrin: 0-3
Tashreeq: 0-2
Maano: 1-1
Craig: 0-2
Lynn: 1-2
Lloyd: 1-3
Last season: 1-2
*LEADERBOARD:
292 - Garrin (19 points in last round)
282 - Lynn (16)
280 - Rob (15)
276 - Lloyd (19)
264 - Tashreeq (15)
263 - Craig (16)
221 - Maano (8)