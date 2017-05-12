NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Guardiola sharpens knife for City clear out

2017-05-12 16:57
Pep Guardiola (Getty Images)
Related Links

Manchester - Pep Guardiola says he has made his mind up on the futures of Manchester City's seven out-of-contract players, but added that they will have to wait until the end of the season to find out.

Yaya Toure, Gael Clichy, Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna, Willy Caballero, Jesus Navas and Tosin Adarabioyo have yet to discover if Guardiola will keep them on for next season.

However, City's manager has made clear that he only wants focus on the final three matches of the season, starting with Saturday's home game against Leicester, as his side try to secure Champions League qualification.

Asked if he had spoken to any of the seven players about their futures, Guardiola said: "No."

He did, however, make clear that their fates have been sealed, adding: "It does not depend if they play the last three games.

"The decision is already made. We are going to communicate after the season. I know in my mind."

Toure, who has been impressive since regaining his place in November after an early-season fall-out with Guardiola, celebrates his 34th birthday on Saturday.

The midfielder memorably got involved in a public controversy three years ago when his agent Dimitri Seluk accused the club's owners of not showing him enough respect on his birthday.

Guardiola joked that there would be no such problem this time, saying: "We'll get him as big a cake as possible. We are going to do that. But after the game."

Sergio Aguero and John Stones could both play a part against Leicester, having returned to training after recovering from injury.

Top scorer Aguero missed last Saturday's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace with a groin injury, while centre-back Stones has not played for more than a month because of a muscle problem.

Guardiola admitted that City have not done as well as he expected this season, but believes the club are making progress - and is confident that they can get the seven points from three games needed to make certain of a place in next season's Champions League.

He said: "I enjoyed it. I expected us to fight until the end in the table, especially in the Premier League, because in the Champions League we were not ready to compete with the best teams in Europe.

"But I was expecting to compete until the end, the last three, four, five games, to fight for the Premier League title.

"We were not able to do that because again I think in the boxes we were not good enough to be able to fight until the end.

"But I'm so optimistic. Of course, over the last three games, we are able to qualify for the Champions League. I think we will be stronger next season."

Finishing third would ensure City a place in the Champions League group stages, while fourth place will require them to go through a play-off in August, as they did this season.

Three wins would guarantee third place, but Guardiola said he would be ready for a play-off if necessary.

He said: "If we finish fourth, we'll go into the Champions League play-off like this season and my first at Barcelona.

"The pre-season will already be done. We're going to the United States to play tough friendly games. You go there, you have to make a good performance there.

"Of course, if we have already qualified for the group stages, we are going to prepare and arrive at the first game in the Premier League ready.

"If it doesn't happen, we're going to prepare for the play-off. When you play that, it becomes the most important game of the season.

"If we're not able to do third or fourth we're going to prepare for the first game of the Europa League."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

The message behind the moon-mop, toys that defy poverty, and finding purpose in love

53 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Brumbies 6-13 Lions As it happened: Blues 50-32 Cheetahs SA politics, not just cash, makes players leave - Habana Blues thump Cheetahs in Auckland try-fest Scrappy win sees Lions end tour unbeaten
Proteas head home from IPL to prep for England Bok RWC draw: Too early to shiver! Bookies no believers in Boks' RWC 2019 chances Specman set for Blitzboks milestone World Rugby raises Test eligibility to five years

Fixtures
Friday, 12 May 2017
Everton v Watford, Goodison Park 20:45
West Bromwich Albion v Chelsea, The Hawthorns 21:00
Saturday, 13 May 2017
Manchester City v Leicester City, Etihad Stadium 13:30
Middlesbrough v Southampton, Riverside Stadium 16:00
Sunderland v Swansea City, Stadium of Light 16:00
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley, Vitality Stadium 16:00
Stoke City v Arsenal, Britannia Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 14 May 2017
Crystal Palace v Hull City, Selhurst Park 13:00
West Ham United v Liverpool, London Stadium 15:15
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United, White Hart Lane 17:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane tips Sharks to behead high-flying Kings
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 