NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Guardiola rules out return to Barcelona

2017-02-18 06:11
Pep Guardiola (Getty Images)
Related Links

Manchester - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he will never go back to Barcelona as their coach amid growing uncertainty about present incumbent Luis Enrique's future.

Enrique is out of contract at the Nou Camp at the end of the season, and the chances of him leaving have increased significantly after a calamitous 4-0 defeat away to Paris St-Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday.

That result, in the first leg of their last 16 tie, left Barcelona on the brink of elimination from the competition, and they also lag behind bitter rivals Real Madrid in the race to win La Liga.

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde is reportedly a contender for the job if Enrique leaves, along with Eusebio Sacristan of Real Sociedad and Everton's Ronald Koeman, who as a player scored the goal that secured them their first European Cup in 1992.

Guardiola, who won 14 trophies in four years as Barcelona's head coach, says he has no intention of returning to the job he left in 2012.

"No, I will never go back to Barcelona to be coach there. My period there is gone."

Despite their stumbles, Barcelona remain the standard bearers of world football, according to Guardiola.

"Barcelona are still the best team in the world," said the 46-year-old Spaniard.

"It's always a surprise because they are so, so good, but in football anything can happen.

"There's a lot of competition, the opposition are so strong. You can win heavily or you can lose heavily, that can happen, it's happened to me, but there are 90 minutes to go and anything can happen.

"If there's a team who can do it, then it's Barca, with their mentality.

"When you have dominated world football, it's normal that the people expect you to keep up that level, but my advice to you, knowing Luis and the players a little, is not to talk too much, because they will be back and prove you wrong.

"They've done it over the years, dominating football for 10 years, and they continue to be the best team in the world."

Guardiola, meanwhile, has suggested the quality of English football would be improved if FA Cup replays were scrapped.

Quarter-final replays were ditched last summer by the Football Association, which had abolished them at the semi-final stage in 1999.

Guardiola would prefer to see further action taken, calling for a system similar either to that used in Spain's Copa del Rey, where all ties bar the final are played over two legs, or Germany's Cup competition, where drawn matches are decided with extra-time and penalties, without the need for a replay.

"In Spain, we play two games. I prefer that situation," he said.

"Maybe for the amount of games played, extra-time and penalties would be good.

"But OK, I'm not here to decide the rules of how we play the competition, I'm here to play the competition in the way that the chairmen and the important people decide.

"I prefer the quality over the quantity. Not only here in England, all around the world. It's a big mistake, so many games.

"You have to allow people to go to the theatres, the cinemas, the good restaurants and not play every game in front of the TV. We're going to kill the players.

"We could have the same quality, same intensity but a few less games. That is just my point of view."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ibrahimovic says he's soccer's Indiana Jones

2017-02-17 18:31

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Proteas batter Black Caps in Auckland T20 What do they put in Tahir’s tea? SABC dumps Proteas TV coverage, says it's too expensive Morkel: I was told I'll never play cricket again
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Fixtures
25 February 2017
Everton v Sunderland, Goodison Park 17:00
Hull City v Burnley, Kingston Communications Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough, Selhurst Park 17:00
Southampton v Arsenal, St. Mary's Stadium 17:00
Chelsea v Swansea City, Stamford Bridge 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth, The Hawthorns 17:00
Watford v West Ham United, Vicarage Road Stadium 19:30
26 February 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City, White Hart Lane 15:30
Manchester City v Manchester United, Etihad Stadium 16:15
27 February 2017
Leicester City v Liverpool, King Power Stadium 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 