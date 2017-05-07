NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Guardiola on the attack despite City rout

2017-05-07 12:50
Pep Guardiola (Getty Images)
Related Links

Manchester - Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are the Premier League's most creative team, but the Spaniard warned his players must show a more ruthless streak despite their 5-0 rout of Crystal Palace.

Guardiola's side were in prolific form as they thrashed Palace at Eastlands on Saturday to climb to third place, at least until Liverpool play Southampton on Sunday.

However, it was only City's third win in nine league matches, and their inconsistency this season has left them 12 points adrift of leaders Chelsea with three games to play.

Guardiola believes City would have been worthy champions this season had they been more clinical in front of goal.

And he argued that the only time this season that they have created fewer chances than their opponents was at Tottenham in early October, when City lost 2-0.

"Maybe I remember one game this season where the opponent create more chances. One - at White Hart Lane. The others, no chance," Guardiola said.

"We are better than all the other teams. Against Chelsea, we create more chances both here and at Stamford Bridge but in the boxes we are not good.

"We are the best team in the Premier League for creating clear chances. We are the best one. But we are not able to score goals.

"The most difficult thing in football, basketball, tennis - in all the sports - is that final moment."

Without the injured Sergio Aguero, City enjoyed their biggest league victory under Guardiola, with goals from David Silva, Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Otamendi.

Yet the manager can cite many examples of games where City did not take their chances and suffered as a result, most notably their 4-0 defeat in January at Everton, who scored their goals with their only four shots on target.

"In the game against Everton, they arrive four times and we lose 4-0. We arrive more times than any other team," he said.

"You see Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, they create enough chances, similar to us, but they score goals. We've miss that this season a lot."

City are effectively in a three-way fight with Liverpool and Manchester United for the final two Champions League places.

There is, though, the possibility that all three could still qualify, if United win the Europa League and finish fifth.

"Today was important because we are playing for the future of the club," he said.

"The Premier League is tough. There are four amazing teams fighting for the final two places.

"I hope United can focus on the Europa League and next season we can have five English teams in the Champions League. It will be amazing."

Palace manager Sam Allardyce was critical of his players, suggesting that they effectively gifted City the win.

Allardyce's side remain on 38 points after falling to a third successive defeat that kept them from securing their top-flight survival.

"Defensively we made too many mistakes and they punished us heavily," Allardyce said.

"Our recovery from the first goal was good but we fell into the same shape at the start of the second and it was a bit of a capitulation.

"All five goals could have been avoided if we had defended properly. That is the biggest disappointment.

"Manchester City, normally when they beat you here, produce outstanding skills but we gifted them easy chances to score and they thrashed us."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Stuart Baxter is a good choice for Bafana, but...

2017-05-07 06:06

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Bulls 24-62 Crusaders Naas: Bulls coach should be axed The week SA rugby ‘took a leak’ Crusaders embarrass woeful Bulls in Pretoria Bok legend recovering after ‘massive heart attack’
Cheetahs implode to hand Highlanders victory Bolt sets sights on football career SA duo to join Jake White in Japan Djokovic splits with entire coaching team Gunners to have derby hangover?

Fixtures
Sunday, 07 May 2017
Liverpool v Southampton, Anfield 14:30
Arsenal v Manchester United, Emirates Stadium 17:00
Monday, 08 May 2017
Chelsea v Middlesbrough, Stamford Bridge 21:00
Wednesday, 10 May 2017
Southampton v Arsenal, St. Mary's Stadium 20:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Lions and Sharks are SA's good news stories, says Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 