English Premiership

Guardiola in tetchy mood after City win

2017-01-02 21:24
Pep Guardiola (Getty Images)
Manchester - Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gave a tetchy television interview to a BBC journalist following his team's 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley on Monday.

City overcame the first-half dismissal of Fernandinho to prevail through goals from Gael Clichy and substitute Sergio Aguero, but Guardiola seemed less than impressed.

Told by a post-match interviewer that City had won the hard way, Guardiola forced a smile and said: "Yes, that's true."

Asked for his thoughts on Fernandinho's dismissal - for a two-footed foul on Johann Berg Gudmundsson - Guardiola responded: "You are the journalist, not me. Ask the referee."

It was the Brazil midfielder's third red card in six games and will earn him a four-game ban.

When it was put to him that Fernandinho might have a disciplinary problem, Guardiola said: "I have to understand the rules here in England. I know you're a specialist, but I have to understand it."

Guardiola also felt Burnley's goal, a scrappy 70th-minute effort from Ben Mee, should have been disallowed for a foul on City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

"All around the world, it's a fault (foul) on the goalkeeper in the box," he said. "Not here. I have to understand that. It's a fault on Claudio Bravo."

Told that he did not look too happy, Guardiola forced another smile and said: "More than you believe. I'm so happy, believe me. Happy New Year."

City's win provisionally took them up to third place in the league table, seven points below leaders Chelsea.

