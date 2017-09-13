Giroud: I was close to Arsenal exit

Cape Town - Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has revealed that he came close to packing his bags in the off-season, but stayed because of unfinished business.

The Frenchman was on the fringes of Arsene Wenger's side last season, often finding himself employed as an impact substitute, but he has been eager to play a more prominent role.

Giroud sincerely considered a move away from the Emirates Stadium in order to find more first-team football, but in the end he opted to stay to help the Gunners win more trophies.

"Actually that's a very private decision because it's true that I was close to leaving the club because I said that I wanted to play," the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by the Independent.

"But after a big reflection with everybody around me, like my family and my close friends, I (decided I) wanted to stay at Arsenal and I thought the story was not over, (not) finished at Arsenal.

"The club bring me a lot and I think I give it back. I still want to improve again and again and win some more trophies for the club, so as I said to the boss our story is not finished, so everybody was pleased with that."