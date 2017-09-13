NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Giroud: I was close to Arsenal exit

2017-09-13 22:36
Olivier Giroud.(Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud has revealed that he came close to packing his bags in the off-season, but stayed because of unfinished business.

The Frenchman was on the fringes of Arsene Wenger's side last season, often finding himself employed as an impact substitute, but he has been eager to play a more prominent role.

Giroud sincerely considered a move away from the Emirates Stadium in order to find more first-team football, but in the end he opted to stay to help the Gunners win more trophies.

"Actually that's a very private decision because it's true that I was close to leaving the club because I said that I wanted to play," the 30-year-old was quoted as saying by the Independent.

"But after a big reflection with everybody around me, like my family and my close friends, I (decided I) wanted to stay at Arsenal and I thought the story was not over, (not) finished at Arsenal.

"The club bring me a lot and I think I give it back. I still want to improve again and again and win some more trophies for the club, so as I said to the boss our story is not finished, so everybody was pleased with that."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

WRAP: Champions League

22 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Folau sparks backlash for same-sex marriage stance WP 'warn' fans trying to sell Bok tickets Boks to face England 4 times in 2018 All Black lock has high praise for Etzebeth Brussow linked with English club
Boks' recent record v All Blacks is pretty bleak! Boks to face England 4 times in 2018 Kings, Cheetahs to share knowledge in PRO14 Stellenbosch 'Kings' unveiled by Zinta SA Davis Cup squad in peak condition

Fixtures
Friday, 15 September 2017
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion, Vitality Stadium 21:00
Saturday, 16 September 2017
Crystal Palace v Southampton, Selhurst Park 13:30
Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 16:00
Newcastle United v Stoke City, St. James' Park 16:00
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United, The Hawthorns 16:00
Huddersfield Town v Leicester City, The John Smith's Stadium 16:00
Watford v Manchester City, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City, Wembley Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 17 September 2017
Chelsea v Arsenal, Stamford Bridge 14:30
Manchester United v Everton, Old Trafford 17:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 