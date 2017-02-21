Giggs hails 'unbelievable' Ibrahimovic form

Cape Town - Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has heaped praise on Zlatan Ibrahimovic by describing the striker's form this season as 'unbelievable'.



The 35-year-old has proven his doubters wrong this campaign, racking up a staggering 24 goals across all competitions so far.

Giggs has been impressed by the impact the Swede has made at Old Trafford, considering the added pressure on older players; something the United legend experienced first-hand before retiring at the age of 40.

"You can see that he is a good professional, he is always fit and at his age to play centre-forward and to produce the goals he is producing is unbelievable," Giggs told Press Association Sport.

"It is not easy [playing into your mid-30s]. The first bad game that you have, everyone always says, 'He is too old' or he is this or that, so you're fighting against that all the time.

"But to actually be centre-forward and be the man they are relying on really to score the goals is added pressure as well.

"He is not the kind of player that will be overawed by that, and you can see that with the hat-trick in midweek [in the 3-0 Europa League win over St Etienne] and obviously rescuing United [on Sunday]."

United next face St Etienne in the second-leg of the round-of 32 Europa League clash at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Thursday night.

Kick of is at 19:00.