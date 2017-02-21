NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Giggs hails 'unbelievable' Ibrahimovic form

2017-02-21 19:34
Ryan Giggs (AFP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs has heaped praise on Zlatan Ibrahimovic by describing the striker's form this season as 'unbelievable'.

The 35-year-old has proven his doubters wrong this campaign, racking up a staggering 24 goals across all competitions so far.

Giggs has been impressed by the impact the Swede has made at Old Trafford, considering the added pressure on older players; something the United legend experienced first-hand before retiring at the age of 40.

"You can see that he is a good professional, he is always fit and at his age to play centre-forward and to produce the goals he is producing is unbelievable," Giggs told Press Association Sport.

"It is not easy [playing into your mid-30s]. The first bad game that you have, everyone always says, 'He is too old' or he is this or that, so you're fighting against that all the time.

"But to actually be centre-forward and be the man they are relying on really to score the goals is added pressure as well.

"He is not the kind of player that will be overawed by that, and you can see that with the hat-trick in midweek [in the 3-0 Europa League win over St Etienne] and obviously rescuing United [on Sunday]."

United next face St Etienne in the second-leg of the round-of 32 Europa League clash at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on Thursday night.

Kick of is at 19:00.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pie eating ends in tears for Sutton keeper

2017-02-21 19:06

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams Rabada fetches R9.8m in IPL auction Tahir snubbed in 2017 IPL auction Stormers ditch Super Rugby co-captaincy Land Rover dumps Carter over drunk-driving case
'Go eff yourself': Ernie hits back at critics Redelinghuys scoops top Lions award SA coaching blueprint takes shape Woods nursing back spasms, advised to limit activities Chiefs working towards a winning mentality, says Khune

Fixtures
25 February 2017
Everton v Sunderland, Goodison Park 17:00
Hull City v Burnley, Kingston Communications Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough, Selhurst Park 17:00
Southampton v Arsenal, St. Mary's Stadium 17:00
Chelsea v Swansea City, Stamford Bridge 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth, The Hawthorns 17:00
Watford v West Ham United, Vicarage Road Stadium 19:30
26 February 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City, White Hart Lane 15:30
Manchester City v Manchester United, Etihad Stadium 16:15
27 February 2017
Leicester City v Liverpool, King Power Stadium 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 