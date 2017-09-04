NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Gazidis’ laughable Arsenal transfer-window email revealed

2017-09-04 15:57
Ivan Gazidis (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Arsenal’s summer transfer window was a success, according to chief executive Ivan Gazidis, who sent a rallying email to the players and staff last week.

Johannesburg-born Gazidis, 52, emailed all the players and staff at Arsenal after the close of the transfer window, which saw them fail to sign Thomas Lemar and hang on to the want-away Alexis Sanchez.

Gazidis sent the email at 10.18am on Friday claiming all the negative reaction to their transfer efforts was down to the “unacceptable” performance in the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool.

He claimed the Gunners had an “improved squad” can now challenge for the Premier League title and claimed he wanted “to give some perspective on the transfer window amid all the hysteria”.

In an email revealed by the Daily Star, Gazidis wrote: “At the end of the window, reviewing all activity, we have once again improved the quality and depth of our squad.

“Everything is coloured by results…a positive performance at Liverpool would have coloured this transfer window very differently.

“We have had a poor start to the season but have the quality to turn it around and turn around performances and compete for the title. It is time to get back to what it is all about, the football.

“The manager and players know that the performance at Anfield was not good enough and they will be focused to put that right after the international break.”

Gazidis also wrote that keeping hold of Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil was “a clear statement of our ambitions and should help refute suggestions we are just about the money. That is simply nonsense”.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Kieran Gibbs, Lucas Perez and Gabriel all left in the summer with just Alexandre Lacazette and Sead Kolasinac arriving, giving the club a £62m profit in the window.

The report also claims Gazidis “offered to meet worried players and staff in the canteen for a chat and a cup of tea if they wanted to quiz him about the club’s actions”.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

How soap tamed South Africa’s Wild West

32 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Heyneke: Marcell offers Boks RWC value Can Anderson emulate Curren, Kriek? Os warns of Wallaby ‘tricks’ at scrum time Bender? Nuggy? Welcome to the world of All Blacks nicknames! Anderson books US Open quarter-final spot
Os warns of Wallaby ‘tricks’ at scrum time Can Anderson emulate Curren, Kriek? NZ referee for Wallabies v Boks in Perth French giants Toulon hunt WP's Elstadt Venus reaches 39th Slam quarter-final

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Manchester City v Liverpool, Etihad Stadium 13:30
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth, Emirates Stadium 16:00
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur, Goodison Park 16:00
Leicester City v Chelsea, King Power Stadium 16:00
Southampton v Watford, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion, The American Express Community Stadium 16:00
Stoke City v Manchester United, Bet365 Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 10 September 2017
Burnley v Crystal Palace, Turf Moor 14:30
Swansea City v Newcastle United, Liberty Stadium 17:00
Monday, 11 September 2017
West Ham United v Huddersfield Town, London Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 