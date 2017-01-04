Fuchs: Leicester can cope without AFCON trio

Leicester - Leicester defender Christian Fuchs admits the Premier League champions are losing some of their best players to the Africa Cup of Nations, but feels they have the depth to cope.



Club Player of the Season Riyad Mahrez as well as record signing Islam Slimani will represent Algeria at the tournament in Gabon, while central midfielder Daniel Amartey will be playing for Ghana.

Another Ghana international, Jeff Schlupp, has not been selected by Black Stars manager Avram Grant.

The tournament kicks off on January 14, with the final set of fixtures to take place on February 5, and several Premier League clubs are set to be without some key African players for the next few weeks.

But Fuchs believes the English champions have a good enough squad to cope.

"These are very essential players for us. We can talk about how it will hurt us and make us weaker but it is the time for the other guys to step up and show they are needed,” the left-back told the Leicester Mercury.

"That is why we have a squad and to put in performances. They have to show they should be in the starting 11.

"For example Andy King, he is a great servant to the club. He has been here such a long time and always plays his part."

Leicester next face Everton in an all-Premier League FA Cup third-round clash on Saturday at Goodison Park with kick off scheduled at 17:00.