Foster pens West Brom extension

Cape Town - West Bromwich Albion have confirmed that goalkeeper Ben Foster has extended his stay at the club until at least 2019.



The England international joined the Baggies on loan from Birmingham City in 2011, before making the deal permanent roughly 12 months later.

Thus far at West Brom, Foster has made 161 appearances and has kept 41 clean sheets. The 33-year-old has been an ever-present for Albion in 2016/17 and has helped the Tony Pulis-coached outfit to secure eighth-place over Christmas.

Meanwhile, Pulis has expressed his delight at the keeper extending his deal in the West Midlands.

He told the club's official website: "We're delighted we've extended Ben's contract. His form this season has been there for all to see and he continues to set the standards at the club all the goalkeepers have to aspire to."

Foster is expected to be involved when West Brom take on Arsenal in a Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium on Boxing Day.