Fan offers $3 000 to be Ibrahimovic mascot

Rostov-on-Don - A mystery fan offered Russian side Rostov a bribe of nearly $3 000 (R38 000) to allow his son to lead Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic onto the pitch as a mascot in next week's Europa League clash.

"Yesterday a man called the club and offered 170,000 rubles for his son to lead out Ibrahimovic," Rostov spokesperson Ivan Bodylevsky wrote on Twitter.

"What are (some) people ready to do."

Bodylevsky said the club had never accepted money in exchange for a child to serve as a mascot.

Last season's Russian league runners-up, Rostov stunned German giants Bayern Munich during the Champions League group stage to finish a surprise third and continue their European adventure in the Europa League.

Rostov thrashed Czech outfit Sparta Prague 5-1 on aggregate in the last 32 to set up an enticing showdown with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United.

The first leg takes place in Rostov next Thursday with the return leg to be played in Manchester on March 16.