English Premiership

Failure to make top four would be "frustrating" - Wenger

2017-05-16 16:00

Arsenal will be "frustrated" if they fail to secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season and can only blame themselves for their inconsistent performances, manager Arsene Wenger has said.

Arsenal were third in the table after 19 league games but have since won just nine out of 17 matches to fall to fifth, on course to lose out on a Champions League spot for the first time in 20 years under Wenger.

Arsenal must win their two remaining games and rely on third-placed Liverpool or fourth-placed Manchester City slipping up. If both their immediate rivals manage to get wins, then Wenger's side will miss the top four by one point.

"It will be frustrating," Wenger told reporters on Monday. "I still think we just have to give our best to get to 75 points, and if it doesn't happen, it doesn't happen. At least we have done our job well to the end.

"I would say we would be a victim of a lack of consistency that we have shown through the season...

"We are a victim of nobody. If we make 75 points, we can only be beaten by one point. That point can happen in the season one side or the other. You will always have regrets because you could have one point more ..."

Arsenal will host already-relegated Sunderland in their penultimate league game on Wednesday followed by seventh-placed Everton on Sunday before facing champions Chelsea in the FA Cup final on May 27.

