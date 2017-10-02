Fabregas: Still early days in title race

Cape Town - Chelsea playmaker Cesc Fabregas insists there's no reason for concern despite the 1-0 home defeat against Manchester City on Saturday.

The Blues were edged out by Pep Guardiola's side thanks to a solitary strike from former Chelsea man Kevin De Bruyne in the 67th minute at Stamford Bridge.

The loss saw the defending league champions fall six points off the pace, set by Manchester United and City, but Fabregas has reminded the critics how early it is in the season.

"They are a great team. We know that. They had won their last two games, much in the same manner that we did, so congratulations to them," the Spain international told the club's official website.

"This was without a doubt the same Chelsea of last season, but what happened was that we came up against a City side who went into the game much better rested than we did. Nothing more.

"This time last year we were eight points behind, but it doesn't mean anything. There is still a long way to go in all competitions."