NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Fabregas races to assist milestone

2017-01-01 16:24
Cesc Fabregas (Supplied)
Cesc Fabregas (Supplied)
Related Links

Cape Town - Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas reached 100 assists in the Premier League on New Year's Eve as he achieved the milestone in record time.

The Spain international played a pivotal role in the Blues' 4-2 success over Stoke at Stamford Bridge, which extended their winning streak to 13 matches in the Premier League.

Fabregas delivered the corner for Gary Cahill's first half opener before playing in Willian to bag his brace midway through the second half.

The former Arsenal star became only the fourth player to achieve the feat - after Ryan Giggs, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney - although it took him just 293 top-flight matches to get there, 74 less Manchester United's Welsh icon, Giggs.

However, he still has some way to go to catch Giggs, who holds the record for the most assists with 162.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

New Year. New You. See The homeless man’s workout plan

35 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Jennings has no issue taking on Proteas Arise 'Sir Andy', 'Sir Mo' as Murray, Farah knighted Proteas move into 2017 with purpose Pogba crowns United's late fightback Liverpool dent Man City title bid
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
01 January 2017
Watford v Tottenham Hotspur, Vicarage Road Stadium 15:30
Arsenal v Crystal Palace, Emirates Stadium 18:00
02 January 2017
Middlesbrough v Leicester City, Riverside Stadium 14:30
Manchester City v Burnley, Etihad Stadium 17:00
Everton v Southampton, Goodison Park 17:00
Sunderland v Liverpool, Stadium of Light 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City, The Hawthorns 17:00
West Ham United v Manchester United, London Stadium 19:15
03 January 2017
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal, Vitality Stadium 21:45
Stoke City v Watford, Britannia Stadium 22:00
Crystal Palace v Swansea City, Selhurst Park 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 