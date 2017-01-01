Fabregas races to assist milestone

Cape Town - Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas reached 100 assists in the Premier League on New Year's Eve as he achieved the milestone in record time.



The Spain international played a pivotal role in the Blues' 4-2 success over Stoke at Stamford Bridge, which extended their winning streak to 13 matches in the Premier League.

Fabregas delivered the corner for Gary Cahill's first half opener before playing in Willian to bag his brace midway through the second half.

The former Arsenal star became only the fourth player to achieve the feat - after Ryan Giggs, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney - although it took him just 293 top-flight matches to get there, 74 less Manchester United's Welsh icon, Giggs.



However, he still has some way to go to catch Giggs, who holds the record for the most assists with 162.