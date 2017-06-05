Ex-Newcastle player dies after collapsing in training

London - Cheick Tiote, a former Newcastle and Ivory Coast
midfielder, has died after collapsing in training with a Chinese team. He was
30.
Tiote was four months into a
new career at Beijing Enterprises when his death was announced on Monday by
agent Emanuele Palladino.
"We cannot say any more at
the moment and we request that his family's privacy be respected at this
difficult time," Palladino said. "We ask for all your prayers."
Tiote moved to Newcastle from
FC Twente in 2010 and made 161 appearances, scoring once — a memorable
equalizer in 2011 when his team recovered from 4-0 down to draw 4-4 with
Arsenal.
Rafa Benitez, Tiote's former
manager at Newcastle, paid tribute to his character.
"In all the time that I
have known him, he was a true professional, dedicated and, above all, a great
man," Benitez said. "Our hearts go out to his family and friends at
such a sad time."?
Manchester City captain Vincent
Kompany, who played with Tiote at Dutch club Anderlecht, tweeted: "Cheick
Tiote was one of the nicest and toughest teammates I have ever had."