NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Defoe earns first win for Bournemouth

2017-09-15 23:28
Jermain Defoe (AP)
Related Links

Bournemouth - Jermain Defoe scored the first goal of his second spell at Bournemouth to clinch a 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Friday, ending his team's four-match losing run to open the season.

The 34-year-old England striker showcased his enduring prowess in front of goal by finding space in the penalty area from Jordon Ibe's deft pass and lashing a low finish into the corner in the 73rd minute.

Ibe made as significant a contribution as Defoe on a wet evening on the south coast.

The winger,  coming off the bench, set up Bournemouth's 67th-minute equalizer - scored by midfielder Andrew Surman - with an impudent back-heel.

Ibe has struggled to make an impact at Bournemouth since joining from Liverpool in July 2016 for £15 million, which was then a club-record fee.

Bournemouth was on course to become only the fourth team to start a Premier League season with five straight losses when winger Solly March headed in the opening goal for Brighton in the 55th minute.

Defoe spent the 2000/1 season on loan at Bournemouth from West Ham, scoring in 10 straight league games in one hot spell.

He sealed a return to Bournemouth in the offseason, triggering a clause in his contract at Sunderland allowing him to leave on a free transfer following its relegation from the Premier League.

"5,977 days since my last Bournemouth goal and it feels just as good," Defoe tweeted.

This was a first ever top-flight meeting between the two seaside clubs, who were playing each other in the second tier only two years ago.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Pirates held to draw by Maritzburg United

2017-09-15 22:56

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former SA cricketer jailed for rape Louw: NZ ‘giggles’ over Bok absentee Spies takes swipe at Montpellier for manner of axing Blow for Boks as Cronje ruled out of All Blacks Test Mitchell: Boks should attack NZ's small men
WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Smit: Why not rotate SA teams in PRO14? Pierre Spies chats to Sport24

Fixtures
Saturday, 16 September 2017
Crystal Palace v Southampton, Selhurst Park 13:30
Liverpool v Burnley, Anfield 16:00
Newcastle United v Stoke City, St. James' Park 16:00
West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United, The Hawthorns 16:00
Huddersfield Town v Leicester City, The John Smith's Stadium 16:00
Watford v Manchester City, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City, Wembley Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 17 September 2017
Chelsea v Arsenal, Stamford Bridge 14:30
Manchester United v Everton, Old Trafford 17:00
Saturday, 23 September 2017
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur, London Stadium 13:30
Stoke City v Chelsea, Bet365 Stadium 16:00
Manchester City v Crystal Palace, Etihad Stadium 16:00
Everton v AFC Bournemouth, Goodison Park 16:00
Swansea City v Watford, Liberty Stadium 16:00
Southampton v Manchester United, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Burnley v Huddersfield Town, Turf Moor 16:00
Leicester City v Liverpool, King Power Stadium 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 