NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Crouch key as Stoke see off sorry Sunderland

2017-01-14 19:47
Peter Crouch (File)
Related Links

Sunderland - Peter Crouch scored one goal and set up another as Stoke beat Sunderland 3-1 on Saturday with this 14th defeat of the season piling the pressure on David Moyes' relegation strugglers.

Stoke's first win at Wearside since 1994 lifted them up two places to ninth, while Sunderland slipped to one off the foot of the Premier League table.

Stoke were smartly out of the blocks at the Stadium of Light.

Marko Arnautovic put the Potters into the lead on quarter of an hour, the Austrian forward connecting with a long punt from midfield to smash in the rebound after Sunderland keeper Vito Mannone saved his first attempt.

Sunderland, aiming to build on their memorable 2-2 stalemate with Liverpool last time out, were being frozen out of the Stoke area.

And Moyes' side fell further behind on 22 minutes when Arnautovic struck for a double with Crouch playing provider.

Sunderland's shaky defence - Arnautovic was unmarked for both goals - was at fault again as Crouch made it three, the former England striker rising to nod in a high cross that sailed over the hosts' inert back line.

Shortly before Crouch's 99th Premier League goal Mannone was almost caught out by a long range attempt from Xherdan Shaqiri which rolled under the Italian keeper only to hit a post.

Just as Stoke appeared to be sailing to a rare away win Jermain Defoe popped up to keep Sunderland in the hunt.

Not for the first time the 34-year-old goal machine gave the home fans something to shout about when latching onto a Donald Love pass to grab his 12th goal of the season as half-time approached.

Moyes evidently roused his troops at the break as the second half was barely under way before Fabio Borini unleashed a venemous shot into the hands of Stoke keeper Lee Grant.

Hughes, who had made three changes from the side that beat Watford 2-0 last time out, replaced Charlie Adam with Ibrahim Afellay on 70 minutes.

But any hope Sunderland had of turning things around came to nothing, their forgetful afternoon ending with a verbal bust-up between teammates Patrick van Aanholt and Adnan Januzaj.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Hernandez gives Silva winning Hull start

37 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Proteas destroy Sri Lanka, secure whitewash Stormers announce 5 new signings Duminy: I'll look at my average when I'm done Chelsea axe top scorer Costa after China link - reports Embroidery gaffe puts Amla's 100th Test - in 2016!
2017 wish list for SA rugby WATCH: Djokovic hits Warne for SIX for charity Jackman: Golden voice wasted Bafana job: Why Pitso prefers staying at 'Downs Chair umpire makes tennis history for SA

Fixtures
14 January 2017
Leicester City v Chelsea, King Power Stadium 19:30
15 January 2017
Everton v Manchester City, Goodison Park 15:30
Manchester United v Liverpool, Old Trafford 18:00
21 January 2017
Liverpool v Swansea City, Anfield 14:30
Stoke City v Manchester United, Britannia Stadium 17:00
Middlesbrough v West Ham United, Riverside Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Everton, Selhurst Park 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland, The Hawthorns 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v Watford, Vitality Stadium 17:00
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur, Etihad Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 