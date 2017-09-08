NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Coutinho left out of Liverpool squad to play City

2017-09-08 15:37
Philippe Coutinho and Jurgen Klopp (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Philippe Coutinho has been left out of Liverpool's squad to face Manchester City this weekend over his fitness but manager Jurgen Klopp said the Brazilian did nothing "unforgivable" during Barcelona's pursuit of him.

The playmaker, who returned from international duty this week, was linked with a move to the Catalan giants following the departure of his compatriot Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain but Liverpool refused to budge.

Coutinho has not yet played for Liverpool this season, with the club citing a back injury, but he joined up with his national side for World Cup qualifiers and made two substitute appearances against Ecuador and Colombia, scoring against the former.

That, however, has not been enough to prove his fitness to Klopp, who stressed that fitness was the only reason why the 25-year-old would not be lining up at the Etihad on Saturday.

"I can explain it a little - maybe a few of you have had a split in a good relationship, with your wife or whatever, and it is not good to think about the time you were split," said Klopp.

"It was not the most easy time, but that is the transfer window. It is not the first time and it won't be the last time in history when similar things will happen."

"I really think we handled it really well," Klopp added. "Not all the things in newspapers were 100 percent right but it is normal a lot of things were coming up in a situation like this.

"But nothing I am aware of was unforgivable. The most important thing is no one told me anything where I thought 'Oh, that is too much'.

"He came in yesterday, accepted 100 percent the situation - I didn't even have to say anything about it."

Klopp praised Coutinho's attitude, saying he was in a good mood and training had been positive.

"Before he went to Brazil he couldn't train for about three weeks so that means we need to try to prepare him for the rest of the season and that is quite difficult with our schedule," said Klopp.

"So I decided to leave him out of the squad for City so we can use these four or five days for proper training."

Liverpool, who thumped Arsenal 4-0 in their last match before the international break, are second in the Premier League after three matches, with two wins and a draw.

Pep Guardiola's big-spending City have the same number of points but trail Liverpool on goal difference.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

A dog with a lab coat, a shed-turned-library, and post-millennial cyclists

3 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
4 duels that could tilt Bok Test Etzebeth: We want to smash them off the park Ex-Bok: Super Rugby format has become a joke Bookies back Wallabies to edge Boks SA tennis boosted by Anderson heroics
LISTEN: Baxter's post-match press conference What?! A South African in a Grand Slam final? Bok prop Coenie fit to face Wallabies Free tickets for Cheetahs' PRO14 home debut Bafana coach Baxter: I'm totally gutted

Fixtures
Saturday, 09 September 2017
Manchester City v Liverpool, Etihad Stadium 13:30
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth, Emirates Stadium 16:00
Everton v Tottenham Hotspur, Goodison Park 16:00
Leicester City v Chelsea, King Power Stadium 16:00
Southampton v Watford, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion, The American Express Community Stadium 16:00
Stoke City v Manchester United, Bet365 Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 10 September 2017
Burnley v Crystal Palace, Turf Moor 14:30
Swansea City v Newcastle United, Liberty Stadium 17:00
Monday, 11 September 2017
West Ham United v Huddersfield Town, London Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 