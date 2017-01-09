NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Coutinho set for Reds return

2017-01-09 22:30
Philippe Coutinho (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Philippe Coutinho is in line to make his comeback from a seven-week injury lay-off in Wednesday's League Cup semi-final first leg at Southampton, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Monday.

The Brazil playmaker, 24, has not played since sustaining ankle ligament damage in the first half of Liverpool's 2-0 Premier League win at home to Sunderland on November 26.

Klopp confirmed he will be a member of the squad that travels to St Mary's, with a view to building up his fitness ahead of Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester United.

"I think Phil is fit enough to be part of the squad and that means there could be minutes, but it depends on the game," Klopp told a press conference at Liverpool's Melwood training base.

"It was six or seven weeks and that is long so he needs minutes in training especially, but then as soon as possible minutes in games.

"No final decision has been made until now, but tomorrow (Tuesday) would be his fourth session with the team. It is not that many, but for being in the squad it is enough."

Klopp also said that captain Jordan Henderson will return to first-team training on Thursday following a heel problem.

The Liverpool manager is expected to revert to a full-strength line-up at Southampton, having fielded the club's youngest ever team in Sunday's 0-0 FA Cup stalemate at home to fourth-tier Plymouth Argyle.

But the German again insisted he had no regrets about his team selection.

"The question I asked this morning in the dressing room was, 'Could we have done better?' One hundred percent yes with this line-up," Klopp said.

"I don't expect perfection, but I have high expectations because I see them every day in training and I was convinced we could play really well.

"I have absolutely no problem with criticism, but it was not about underestimating an opponent."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Ronaldo crowned FIFA best men's player

2017-01-09 21:37

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Westner detailed funeral plan in suicide note Caster Semenya ties the knot - PICTURES! Why we're allowed to be angry at Abbott Proteas rise in Test rankings Clarke: I hated captaining against Amla
Sundowns to give SAFA the go ahead to approach Pitso? KP pays tribute to 100-up Amla Westner detailed funeral plan in suicide note Why we're allowed to be angry at Abbott CONFIRMED: David Wiese signs Kolpak deal

Fixtures
14 January 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion, White Hart Lane 14:30
Hull City v AFC Bournemouth, Kingston Communications Stadium 17:00
Swansea City v Arsenal, Liberty Stadium 17:00
West Ham United v Crystal Palace, London Stadium 17:00
Sunderland v Stoke City, Stadium of Light 17:00
Burnley v Southampton, Turf Moor 17:00
Watford v Middlesbrough, Vicarage Road Stadium 17:00
Leicester City v Chelsea, King Power Stadium 19:30
15 January 2017
Everton v Manchester City, Goodison Park 15:30
Manchester United v Liverpool, Old Trafford 18:00
21 January 2017
Liverpool v Swansea City, Anfield 14:30
Stoke City v Manchester United, Britannia Stadium 17:00
Middlesbrough v West Ham United, Riverside Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Everton, Selhurst Park 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v Sunderland, The Hawthorns 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v Watford, Vitality Stadium 17:00
Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur, Etihad Stadium 19:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 