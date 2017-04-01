NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Coutinho inspires Liverpool to derby victory

2017-04-01 15:38
Philippe Coutinho (Getty Images)
Related Links

Liverpool - Philippe Coutinho starred as Liverpool responded to Everton's threat to their Champions League aspirations with a commanding 3-1 victory in the 228th Merseyside derby on Saturday.

Spectacular first-half strikes from Sadio Mane and Coutinho kept Jurgen Klopp's men on course for a top-four finish, either side of Everton defender Matthew Pennington's first Premier League goal.

Divock Origi added a third mid-way through the second half just three minutes after replacing the injured Mane as Liverpool, for a few hours at least, soared to third in the Premier League table.

For Everton, it was a grim extension of their miserable record at Anfield, where they last won in 1999, while Liverpool completed a first double of derby wins since 2010-11.

Everton came into the match in good form, with just one defeat in 12 league matches since Mane's 97th-minute goal secured Liverpool a 1-0 win in December's reverse fixture at Goodison Park.

Victory for Everton at Anfield would have reduced the gap between the side to just three points - down from 14 at Christmas - but that never looked likely.

Mane opened the scoring just eight minutes in with a special goal.

He spun neatly around his Senegal team-mate Idrissa Gueye's slide challenge on the halfway line, played a neat one-two with Roberto Firmino and then carried the ball across the Everton penalty area on a diagonal run.

With Everton retreating fatally, he let fly with a low shot that left Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles powerless.

It might have been worse for the Blues after 19 minutes when Everton's youthful right side retreated again.

This time Coutinho was the beneficiary, unleashing a shot that Robles punched up into the air, with captain Phil Jagielka heading the ball away as it dropped towards goal.

It was a shock when Everton got back on terms in the 28th minute and the identity of the goal scorer was even more of a surprise.

Young defender Pennington had not featured in an Everton line-up since last May, let alone score a goal.

But having come in for leg break victim Seamus Coleman, he was the beneficiary when Leighton Baines's first corner of the afternoon created panic in the Liverpool penalty area.

Jagielka headed on, Ashley Williams challenged Coutinho inside the six-yard box and the ball broke loose for a gleeful Pennington to pounce in front of the Kop.

He celebrated with the relish of a young man who had never scored a top-flight goal before. But derbies can be cruel occasions.

Barely three minutes later Coutinho outwitted him on the edge of the Everton penalty area and curled in a delicious second to restore the hosts' advantage.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman opted against making changes at half-time and his faith was almost justified when Everton threatened an equaliser.

Ross Barkley's clipped free-kick invited a stretching cross-shot from Williams, which goalkeeper Simon Mignolet gratefully pounced on.

Liverpool suffered an injury blow when Mane limped off after 57 minutes, having hurt his left leg in a collision with Baines.

But his replacement, Origi, had only been on the pitch three minutes when he wrong-footed Robles completely with a vicious right-foot shot from Coutinho's pass.

Koeman finally made a switch, introducing the experience of Gareth Barry and Enner Valencia for Tom Davies and Pennington, but one misdirected Dominic Calvert-Lewin header aside, Liverpool were comfortable.

Substitute Trent Alexander-Arnold almost made it a rout, but his clipped shot from Emre Can's cut-back was spectacularly pushed away by Robles.


NEXT ON SPORT24X

The scientist who plucked his dream from the sky

33 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Chiefs 28-12 Bulls Titans smash batting record to win One Day Cup LIVE: Stormers 53-10 Cheetahs Spirited Bulls run out of puff against Chiefs Hawks swoop to arrest Cheeky Watson
Franco Smith chats to Sport24 Who will partner Elgar in England? Wrinkles aside Ronaldo liked my work - bust sculptor Super Rugby axe: Aussies may strike Fikile says 'bye, bye bye' to Twitter

Fixtures
01 April 2017
Leicester City v Stoke City, King Power Stadium 16:00
Hull City v West Ham United, Kingston Communications Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion, Old Trafford 16:00
Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Stamford Bridge 16:00
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur, Turf Moor 16:00
Watford v Sunderland, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth, St. Mary's Stadium 18:30
02 April 2017
Swansea City v Middlesbrough, Liberty Stadium 14:30
Arsenal v Manchester City, Emirates Stadium 17:00
04 April 2017
Leicester City v Sunderland, King Power Stadium 20:45
Burnley v Stoke City, Turf Moor 20:45
Watford v West Bromwich Albion, Vicarage Road Stadium 20:45
Manchester United v Everton, Old Trafford 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Lions v Sharks pick
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 