NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Coutinho focused on Liverpool again

2017-09-17 19:27
Philippe Coutinho (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Philippe Coutinho says he is committed to Liverpool once more, and there are no hard feelings after he was denied a move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian was heavily pursued by Barca this past transfer window, especially after Neymar was sold, but the Reds were determined not to lose him, and resolutely stood their ground.

"What happened was a job offer and, in life, sometimes you get interested, sometimes you don’t, and in my case, as everybody knows, I got interested, my family too," Coutinho told ESPN Brasil.

"But as I’ve always said, it’s a great honour to receive an offer from such a great club like that, but it’s also a great honour being here - Liverpool is great club worldwide. 

"Now I’m here and I’ll give my best, as always. I've never had any problems with anyone here. I've always respected the support very much of the groups.

"It's all done now. I have to work. I'm focused on working hard and to have a good year if possible. In the end, I have to help my team."

Coutinho started for the Reds in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley, and next up is a League Cup clash away to Leicester City on Tuesday.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wenger delighted with Arsenal character

5 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bumbling Boks suffer worst Test defeat - ever! Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks Bok ratings: Eish, back to Stone Age Boks lambasted by former greats Boks vow to bounce back from Albany disappointment
WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Smit: Why not rotate SA teams in PRO14? Pierre Spies chats to Sport24

Fixtures
Saturday, 23 September 2017
West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur, London Stadium 13:30
Stoke City v Chelsea, Bet365 Stadium 16:00
Manchester City v Crystal Palace, Etihad Stadium 16:00
Everton v AFC Bournemouth, Goodison Park 16:00
Swansea City v Watford, Liberty Stadium 16:00
Southampton v Manchester United, St. Mary's Stadium 16:00
Burnley v Huddersfield Town, Turf Moor 16:00
Leicester City v Liverpool, King Power Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 24 September 2017
Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United, The American Express Community Stadium 17:00
Monday, 25 September 2017
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion, Emirates Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 