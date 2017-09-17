Coutinho focused on Liverpool again

Cape Town - Philippe Coutinho says he is committed to Liverpool once more, and there are no hard feelings after he was denied a move to Barcelona.

The Brazilian was heavily pursued by Barca this past transfer window, especially after Neymar was sold, but the Reds were determined not to lose him, and resolutely stood their ground.

"What happened was a job offer and, in life, sometimes you get interested, sometimes you don’t, and in my case, as everybody knows, I got interested, my family too," Coutinho told ESPN Brasil.

"But as I’ve always said, it’s a great honour to receive an offer from such a great club like that, but it’s also a great honour being here - Liverpool is great club worldwide.

"Now I’m here and I’ll give my best, as always. I've never had any problems with anyone here. I've always respected the support very much of the groups.

"It's all done now. I have to work. I'm focused on working hard and to have a good year if possible. In the end, I have to help my team."

Coutinho started for the Reds in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley, and next up is a League Cup clash away to Leicester City on Tuesday.