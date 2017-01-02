NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Costa: I wanted to leave Chelsea

2017-01-02 13:47
Diego Costa (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Chelsea striker Diego Costa has revealed he came close to leaving the club during the close-season transfer window.

The Brazil-born Spain international had a poor 2015-16 campaign as Chelsea's title defence unravelled and said he decided to leave the club for personal reasons at the end of the season.

But he changed his mind and has helped to send Chelsea six points clear at the top of the Premier League table with 14 goals in 18 league appearances.

"Did I want to go? Yes, yes, I was about to leave. But not because of Chelsea," Costa said in comments published by the BBC on Monday.

"There was one thing I wanted to change for family reasons, but it wasn't to be, and I continue to be happy here."

As well as his goals, Costa's on-pitch conduct has improved this season and he said he had made a deliberate effort to curb his aggression.

"I knew I had to improve that aspect because here in the Premier League there is no mercy," he said.

"A lot of the time it seemed (referees) were against me. If they're not going to change, I had to change."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

De Sa: Khune's distribution up there with the best

49 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kallis pops in at Proteas practice Nxumalo linked with R6m Wits move - report Giroud strikes it lucky with 'best goal of his life' Seam-friendly Newlands wicket to favour SA Jennings has no issue taking on Proteas
Amla dismissal makes Test history Hazard: This is the best Chelsea squad since my arrival Cook, Elgar: A firm catches fire Bolt to focus on 100m in swansong season 'Relaxed' Cook silences his critics

Fixtures
02 January 2017
Middlesbrough v Leicester City, Riverside Stadium 14:30
Manchester City v Burnley, Etihad Stadium 17:00
Everton v Southampton, Goodison Park 17:00
Sunderland v Liverpool, Stadium of Light 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v Hull City, The Hawthorns 17:00
West Ham United v Manchester United, London Stadium 19:15
03 January 2017
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal, Vitality Stadium 21:45
Stoke City v Watford, Britannia Stadium 22:00
Crystal Palace v Swansea City, Selhurst Park 22:00
04 January 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea, White Hart Lane 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

'Beast' tackles his biggest foe - a massive python!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 