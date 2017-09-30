NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Conte urges Hazard to dazzle against City

2017-09-30 06:51
Eden Hazard (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Antonio Conte has challenged Eden Hazard to repeat his dazzling performance against Atletico Madrid when Chelsea face title rivals Manchester City on Saturday.

Hazard was in fine form on Wednesday as Chelsea became the first English team to win at Atletico with a 2-1 success in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old was making only his second start of the season in Madrid.

Now Hazard is poised for his first Premier League start of the campaign following three substitute appearances after surgery on his ankle.

With Premier League leaders City looking strong, Blues boss Conte wants Hazard to help the champions draw level on points with the leaders at Stamford Bridge.

"If he was able to play one game like the last game against Atletico Madrid it means he's ready now to play with continuity," Conte told reporters on Friday.

"For us he's an important player. Last season he had an important season, he played very well, he performed as a top player. I'm very happy for him."

City's swaggering start to the season has won plenty of admirers, with Pep Guardiola's free-scoring side installed as favourites to dethrone Chelsea.

While Guardiola is a rival on Saturday, that didn't stop Conte expressing his admiration for the Spaniard's purist principles.

"I think every coach must have an own style of football. For sure I have great respect for Pep. I think he's the best," he said.

"Every coach tries always every day to take more information, new ideas and then try to elaborate with your thoughts. I think Pep is a really good coach. I like to watch his game."

Guardiola will be without Sergio Aguero after the City striker sustained a broken rib a car crash on his day off in Holland on Thursday.

Responding to that news, Conte told his players they must take responsibility for themselves in their own time.

"When you have your day off, you must take your own responsibility to try to make the best decision for you, for the team, for the club," Conte said.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Jantjie strike sees Stars edge Maritzburg

2017-09-29 22:27

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ Bok assistant headed for Ireland - report Flo opens up on 'club v country' struggles Boks: Dreyer to curb being ‘pinged’? WP back Willemse at No 15 for Bulls derby
SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 12 WRAP: PRO14 - Round 5 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Fixtures
Saturday, 30 September 2017
Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur, The John Smith's Stadium 13:30
Stoke City v Southampton, Bet365 Stadium 16:00
West Ham United v Swansea City, London Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v Crystal Palace, Old Trafford 16:00
West Bromwich Albion v Watford, The Hawthorns 16:00
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City, Vitality Stadium 16:00
Chelsea v Manchester City, Stamford Bridge 18:30
Sunday, 01 October 2017
Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion, Emirates Stadium 13:00
Everton v Burnley, Goodison Park 15:15
Newcastle United v Liverpool, St. James' Park 17:30
Saturday, 14 October 2017
Liverpool v Manchester United, Anfield 13:30
Manchester City v Stoke City, Etihad Stadium 16:00
Swansea City v Huddersfield Town, Liberty Stadium 16:00
Crystal Palace v Chelsea, Selhurst Park 16:00
Burnley v West Ham United, Turf Moor 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth, Wembley Stadium 16:00
Watford v Arsenal, Vicarage Road Stadium 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 