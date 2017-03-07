NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Conte demands more goals from Hazard

2017-03-07 15:50
Eden Hazard (Getty)
Cape Town - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte praised the performance of Eden Hazard against West Ham United, but admitted he'd like to see more goals from the play-maker.

Hazard netted the first goal for the Blues in a 2-1 win over the Hammers to restore their 10-point lead over Totenham Hotspur at the top of the Premier League table.

Conte was full of praise for the Belgium international after the game, but the perfectionist in him wants more.

"Eden, like the other players, played very well. My players were very good in this counter-attack, Pedro and Hazard," he told Sky Sports.

"It was a good performance for him [Hazard], he could score more goals and I think in this situation it's important to score the first but also when you get another possibility to score a goal, you must do it.

"I am pleased for him, he played a very good game.

"It is a pity for the goal conceded at the end, to give away another clean sheet at the end of the game is not good. We must improve in this situation."

Next up for Chelsea is the much-anticipated FA Cup sixth round tie against Manchester United on Monday night.

Kick off is at 21:45.

