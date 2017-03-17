NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

City steal a march, sign sleeve sponsorship

2017-03-17 21:42
Pablo Zabaleta.(Getty Images)
Related Links

Manchester - Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.

From next season the right sleeve of City's matchday shirt - a prime piece of advertising real estate - will carry the name of Nexen Tire, a South Korean firm that is already one of the club's commercial partners.

The deal will mean one of the Premier League's own logos will be removed, although it will remain on the left sleeve with another on the back of the shirt.

City, owned by Sheikh Mansour who is a member of Abu Dhabi's ruling family, never disclose the value of sponsorship deals although the tie-up with main shirt and stadium sponsor Etihad, agreed in 2011, is thought to be worth £400 million over 10 years.

The Premier League's decision to free up advertising space on club shirts means England's top-tier clubs can look forward to even greater riches on top of their share of the eye-watering 5.1 billion pounds domestic TV deal that kicked in this season.

That deal guarantees top flight clubs around £80 million per season, not including overseas TV rights.

City chief executive Ferran Soriano said the deal was part of the club's forward-thinking approach.

"At Manchester City, we are always striving to take an original approach to our commercial partnerships, creating great relationships and great content for our fans," he said in a statement.

The Premier League ended a title-sponsor deal with Barclays last year - freeing up a 100mm square patch of cloth that club commercial directors will be keen to sell to the highest bidder.

It could pave the way for a flurry of new sponsors clamouring to have their logos on sleeves next season - although main shirt sponsors who fork out millions of pounds each season may be less keen to share the spotlight.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Misfiring Bony, Gradel axed by Ivory Coast

29 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
De Kock, Bavuma put Proteas on top As it happened Crusaders 33-24 Blues Big Morne: Another batting milestone! De Kock's aggression pays off for the Proteas Trott picks former Proteas duo in best ever XI
Francois Venter chats to Sport24 De Kock's aggression pays off for the Proteas Ackermann ponders move to England The story behind Palmer's umbrella logo Blitzboks hit with triple injury blow

Fixtures
18 March 2017
West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal, The Hawthorns 14:30
Stoke City v Chelsea, Britannia Stadium 17:00
Everton v Hull City, Goodison Park 17:00
West Ham United v Leicester City, London Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Watford, Selhurst Park 17:00
Sunderland v Burnley, Stadium of Light 17:00
AFC Bournemouth v Swansea City, Vitality Stadium 19:30
19 March 2017
Middlesbrough v Manchester United, Riverside Stadium 14:00
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton, White Hart Lane 16:15
Manchester City v Liverpool, Etihad Stadium 18:30
01 April 2017
Liverpool v Everton, Anfield 13:30
Leicester City v Stoke City, King Power Stadium 16:00
Hull City v West Ham United, Kingston Communications Stadium 16:00
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion, Old Trafford 16:00
Chelsea v Crystal Palace, Stamford Bridge 16:00
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur, Turf Moor 16:00
Watford v Sunderland, Vicarage Road Stadium 16:00
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth, St. Mary's Stadium 18:30
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 