Manchester - Manchester City have signed Ederson Moraes from Benfica for €40 million, making the Brazilian the second most expensive goalkeeper of all time.

The fee has only been eclipsed by the €53 million that Juventus paid Parma for Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in 2001.

Benfica said on Thursday that half of the fee will go to third parties, including the 23-year-old keeper's former Brazilian team, Rio Ave.