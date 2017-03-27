NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

City fined over Liverpool protest

2017-03-27 19:54
Manchester City (Getty Images)
London - Manchester City have been fined £35,000 by the Football Association for a failure to control their players against Liverpool earlier this month.

City pleaded guilty to a misconduct charge last week after several players were seen protesting against the award of a penalty to Liverpool in a Premier League match at Eastlands on March 19.

They continued to complain even after James Milner had scored from the spot to give visitors Liverpool the lead in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw.

"Following an independent regulatory commission hearing, Manchester City have been fined £35,000 after the club admitted an FA misconduct charge," said a statement issued by the FA, English football's governing body, on Monday.

"City breached FA Rule E20(a) in that in or around the 50th minute of the game against Liverpool on 19 March 2017, the club failed to ensure that its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion."

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

How did Mark Keohane do with his Week 5 picks?
 
 
Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

