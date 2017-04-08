City cruise past Hull

Cape Town - Hull goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic was heavily involved right from the very first minutes, making a double save just minutes into the encounter to keep out efforts from David Silva and Leroy Sane on the follow-up.

City continued to create chances, with Sergio Aguero and Yaya Toure both threatening goal on a couple of occasions, but the breakthrough came from a Hull defender when Ahmed Elmohamady found his own net.

Jesus Navas got down the right flank to deliver a cross towards Aguero. The Argentinean couldn’t make contact but the Egyptian right-back couldn’t help but do the work for him and Sane, who was lurking at the far post.

The Tigers responded well to going behind and had a couple of chances to equalise late in the first half when Oumar Niasse poked his chance wide before Kamil Grosicki curled an effort just wide of the bottom corner.

It didn’t take long after the restart for City to double their lead, and it was all thanks to the quick feet of Raheem Sterling, who beat defenders Robertson and Ranocchia before finding Aguero at the far post with a low ball across goal.

The third goal arrived in the 64th minute, coming from the seldom seen Fabian Delph, who was picked out by Sterling with time and space to unleash a fierce effort into th top corner.

There were further chances for Nolito and Aguero before Delph tried his luck from long range again to force a save.

Hull then pulled one back though Andrea Ranocchia, whose low shot should have been dealt with by Claudio Bravo, but the Chilean goalkeeper somehow let it slip through his fingers and roll over the line.