English Premiership

Chicago Fire announce Schweinsteiger deal

2017-03-21 07:08
Bastian Schweinsteiger (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire have announced the signing of Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The former Germany international captain is reportedly set to join up with his new teammates and head coach Veljko Paunovic, early next week.

The move to the United States ends a nightmare spell for the World Cup winning midfielder at Old Trafford, who's been on the fringes of Jose Mourinho's squad this season and at one point, banished to train with the club's academy.

Nonetheless, the signing of the 32-year-old is a major coup for the Men in Red who've finished last in their conference over the past two seasons.

"We're adding someone who has won at every level, including the very highest levels, and has done so in a way that is consistent with our values," the club's general manager Nelson Rodriguez told the Chicago Tribune.

Schweinsteiger is set to net a guaranteed $4.5 million in 2017, on a one-year designated player contract, to put him in the top-ten highest earners in the league.

"Throughout my career, I've always sought opportunities where I hoped to make a positive impact and to help make something great," Schweinsteiger said after the deal was confirmed.

"My move to Chicago Fire is no different. I'm convinced by the club’s vision and philosophy and I want to help them with this project."

Germany, England to blood youngsters in glamour friendly

2017-03-21 06:59

