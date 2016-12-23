NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Chelsea confirm Oscar's departure to China

2016-12-23 10:29
Oscar (AFP)
Related Links

London - English Premier League leaders Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Brazilian midfielder Oscar to Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG.

The London outfit have agreed terms with the big-sending Chinese side, with the transfer fee reported to be in the region of £52 million.

Oscar started the season in Antonio Conte's starting line-up, but drifted in and out of the team after the Italian tactician changed to a 3-4-3 tactical set-up.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Conte's arrival in the summer led to a deeper role for Oscar at the beginning of the campaign, but the switch to a 3-4-3 formation in October saw opportunities limited, and he now heads to Shanghai to link up with former Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas.

"We thank Oscar for his wonderful service and wish him the very best of luck for the future."

The 25-year-old Brazil international joined Chelsea from Internacional for a fee of £19.35 million in July 2012, and went on to make 202 appearances in all competitions, bagging 38 goals in the process.

Read more on:    chelsea  |  english premiership  |  oscar  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sundowns duo make the cut for top CAF award

41 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mashaba sacked as Bafana coach SOLD! WP Rugby (PTY) Ltd finds a buyer Thelo must go: WP, Bok prop Urgent bid to block WP Rugby sale India may power on … until SA?
Tiger Woods poses as 'Mac Daddy Santa' Lancashire shut gate on Petersen CSA launches Proteas milestone program 5 memorable 'Shakes' Mashaba quotes Petersen apologises after 2-year ban

Fixtures
26 December 2016
Watford v Crystal Palace, Vicarage Road Stadium 14:30
Arsenal v West Bromwich Albion, Emirates Stadium 17:00
Leicester City v Everton, King Power Stadium 17:00
Swansea City v West Ham United, Liberty Stadium 17:00
Manchester United v Sunderland, Old Trafford 17:00
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth, Stamford Bridge 17:00
Burnley v Middlesbrough, Turf Moor 17:00
Hull City v Manchester City, Kingston Communications Stadium 19:15
27 December 2016
Liverpool v Stoke City, Anfield 19:15
28 December 2016
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur, St. Mary's Stadium 21:45
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

7 images from your weekend in sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 