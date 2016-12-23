Chelsea confirm Oscar's departure to China

London - English Premier League leaders Chelsea have confirmed the departure of Brazilian midfielder Oscar to Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai SIPG.



The London outfit have agreed terms with the big-sending Chinese side, with the transfer fee reported to be in the region of £52 million.

Oscar started the season in Antonio Conte's starting line-up, but drifted in and out of the team after the Italian tactician changed to a 3-4-3 tactical set-up.

A statement on the club's official website read: "Conte's arrival in the summer led to a deeper role for Oscar at the beginning of the campaign, but the switch to a 3-4-3 formation in October saw opportunities limited, and he now heads to Shanghai to link up with former Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas.

"We thank Oscar for his wonderful service and wish him the very best of luck for the future."

The 25-year-old Brazil international joined Chelsea from Internacional for a fee of £19.35 million in July 2012, and went on to make 202 appearances in all competitions, bagging 38 goals in the process.