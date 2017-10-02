NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Chelsea's Fabregas blames fatigue for City loss

2017-10-02 21:27
Cesc Fabregas (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Cesc Fabregas claims Chelsea's damaging defeat against Manchester City was caused by the Premier League champions being more fatigued than their title rivals.

Kevin De Bruyne's superb strike gave City a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Saturday and Pep Guardiola's table-toppers are now six points clear of Chelsea heading into the international break.

Chelsea midfielder Fabregas isn't concerned by how easily City out-played Antonio Conte's team because he believes a quirk of the midweek Champions League fixture schedule was behind the Blues' lethargic performance.

City beat Shakhtar Donetsk at home on Tuesday, while Chelsea had to travel to Spain for their win against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, meaning the Manchester side had an extra 24 hours to rest and hone their game-plan for the trip to the Bridge.

"This was without a doubt the same Chelsea of last season, but what happened was that we came up against a City side who went into the game much better rested than we did. Nothing more," Fabregas told Chelsea's website.

"This time last year we were eight points behind, but it doesn't mean anything. There is still a long way to go in all competitions."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Wenger sets Iwobi goal, assist targets

2017-10-02 20:17

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
'Stupid' Wales hooker pats lion, gets bitten in SA 5 talking points: Springboks v Wallabies ‘Stop watching’, Venter tells whining Bok fans Refereeing under spotlight after Bok Test Proteas rip through Bangladesh to win 1st Test
Boks will run at All Blacks - Coetzee Proteas call up Paterson for injured Morkel Wallaby draw sees Boks slip in rankings Boks: The uncertainty isn't helping anyone Gary Gold to become USA head coach

Fixtures
Saturday, 14 October 2017
Liverpool v Manchester United, Anfield 13:30
Manchester City v Stoke City, Etihad Stadium 16:00
Swansea City v Huddersfield Town, Liberty Stadium 16:00
Crystal Palace v Chelsea, Selhurst Park 16:00
Burnley v West Ham United, Turf Moor 16:00
Tottenham Hotspur v AFC Bournemouth, Wembley Stadium 16:00
Watford v Arsenal, Vicarage Road Stadium 18:30
Sunday, 15 October 2017
Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton, The American Express Community Stadium 14:30
Southampton v Newcastle United, St. Mary's Stadium 17:00
Monday, 16 October 2017
Leicester City v West Bromwich Albion, King Power Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2017/18 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 