NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Chelsea's Conte inspired by rugby 'winner' Jones

2017-02-23 21:34
Eddie Jones (Getty)
Related Links

London - Chelsea manager Antonio Conte said Thursday he had gained "inspiration" from meeting with England rugby coach Eddie Jones and experiencing the Australian's "winning" mentality at first hand.

The Italian clearly knows something about winning himself, having revived Chelsea's fortunes since his pre-season arrival at Stamford Bridge to the extent that the Blues head into this weekend's Premier League fixtures eight points clear at the top of the table.

By contrast, they finished a mediocre 10th last season after winning the 2014/15 title under Jose Mourinho, now the manager of Manchester United.

Jones's effect on the England rugby team has been equally transformative, with the side having won all 15 of their Tests since he took charge following the team's first-round exit on home soil at the 2015 World Cup.

"We spoke about our experience and it was very interesting to speak to him (Jones)," Conte told englandrugby.com. "Eddie is a winner and he is transferring that mentality on to the team."

Both Chelsea's training ground and the England rugby team's equivalent set-up are in the county of Surrey, southwest of London.

Jones visited Chelsea's training facilities in Cobham last April, when Guus Hiddink was the Blues' interim boss, with Conte and assistant Steve Holland looking in at England's Bagshot base on Wednesday.

Former Italy head coach Conte's compatriots will face defending Grand Slam champions England in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Sunday.

Earlier this season, Chelsea won 13 successive Premier League matches but this weekend will see England in search of a 17th successive Test victory.

If they achieve it, Jones's men will be one shy of world champions New Zealand's record of 18 consecutive Test wins by a tier one or leading rugby union nation.

England's winning sequence started with a 'dead' pool victory over Uruguay at the 2015 World Cup but, with the team already knocked out, did not prevent former coach Stuart Lancaster being sacked and replaced by Jones.

"It is important for me to compare my work and experience with another sport to gain inspiration and tactical ideas for the future," Conte added.

"For me it was very interesting to observe another sport and the differences between the two such as the physical aspect to their training as well as speak with Eddie Jones about the analysis side to the game."

England football manager Gareth Southgate has met with Jones, as have other senior soccer figures including former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew.

Meeting Conte was a particular pleasure for England flyhalf George Ford, a Chelsea fan.

"I used to love watching Frank Lampard play so that's where my support for Chelsea comes from," Ford said.

"It was great to meet the manager, you can obviously see why they are successful at the minute, he is very experienced at what he does and meeting Steve Holland was also great," added the outside half, who will rejoin former club Leicester from English rivals Bath at the end of the season

"There are 13 Premier League games left, they are in a good spot, so touch wood they can win it (the Premier League title).

Jones has made no secret of wanting to learn from other sports, bringing in Kate Howey, a former world judo champion turned British team coach, to help improve his side's tackling and breakdown techniques.

Meanwhile Jones revealed after a 22-16 win over Wales in Cardiff earlier this month that adapting the system of "tactical periodisation" developed by a physiologist who worked with Mourinho had helped him improve the fitness of his England squad.

Read more on:    england  |  chelsea  |  eddie jones  |  antonio conte  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Rooney says he's staying at United

2017-02-23 20:06

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kepler: Hansie fixed matches long before getting caught Super Rugby: Weekend teams Stormers pick rookie centre for Bulls battle De Jager set for Bulls debut Mapoe on the wing for Cheetahs duel
Philander harbours ODI ambitions Death overs still shaky for Proteas Sutton keeper may have bitten off more than he can chew Kolisi named Stormers skipper 9 South Africans in the money at cash-rich IPL

Fixtures
25 February 2017
Everton v Sunderland, Goodison Park 17:00
Hull City v Burnley, Kingston Communications Stadium 17:00
Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough, Selhurst Park 17:00
Southampton v Arsenal, St. Mary's Stadium 17:00
Chelsea v Swansea City, Stamford Bridge 17:00
West Bromwich Albion v AFC Bournemouth, The Hawthorns 17:00
Watford v West Ham United, Vicarage Road Stadium 19:30
26 February 2017
Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City, White Hart Lane 15:30
Manchester City v Manchester United, Etihad Stadium 16:15
27 February 2017
Leicester City v Liverpool, King Power Stadium 22:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane's Super Rugby Week 1 predictions!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 