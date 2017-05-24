NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Chelsea cancel victory parade after Manchester attack

2017-05-24 14:51
Gary Cahill (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Champions Chelsea cancelled Sunday's Premier League victory parade saying it was "inappropriate" after the Manchester suicide bombing that left 22 dead and over 60 wounded.

"Everyone associated with Chelsea Football Club offers our heartfelt condolences to those affected by Monday's terror attack in Manchester," said a statement.

"Our thoughts go out to all the victims and their families and friends.

"In light of these tragic events we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London on Sunday."

Chelsea, who have a chance of achieving a domestic double when they take on Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday, will also donate money to a fund for the victims and their families.

"As a mark of respect our players will wear black armbands at the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday," read the statement.

The London club said that they had also taken into account other factors including the raising of the security threat by the British government to its highest level of "critical".

"We strongly believe, in the interests of everyone, this is the correct course of action. We are sure our fans will understand this decision," Chelsea said.

Among those killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi at the end of Ariane Grande's pop concert was a girl aged just eight.

Read more on:    chelsea  |  english premiership  |  soccer
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Supreme Court confirms Messi fraud sentence

2017-05-24 14:42

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Coetzee names Bok squad for France series Bok coach explains Bismarck omission Pierre Spies shown the door at Montpellier Coetzee and the Boks ... chapter two Coetzee: Why Whiteley is my captain
Coetzee and the Boks ... chapter two Boks: Duane should be fine at No 7, but... Bafana legend considered suicide Boks to follow Lions blueprint? Nadal closing in on La Decima

Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Junior Boks share what their selection means to them
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 