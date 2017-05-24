Chelsea cancel victory parade after Manchester attack

London - Champions Chelsea cancelled Sunday's Premier League victory parade
saying it was "inappropriate" after the Manchester suicide bombing that
left 22 dead and over 60 wounded.
"Everyone associated with
Chelsea Football Club offers our heartfelt condolences to those affected
by Monday's terror attack in Manchester," said a statement.
"Our thoughts go out to all the victims and their families and friends.
"In light of these tragic events we feel it is inappropriate to go ahead with the victory parade in London on Sunday."
Chelsea,
who have a chance of achieving a domestic double when they take on
Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday, will also donate money to a
fund for the victims and their families.
"As a mark of respect our players will wear black armbands at the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday," read the statement.
The
London club said that they had also taken into account other factors
including the raising of the security threat by the British government
to its highest level of "critical".
"We strongly believe, in the
interests of everyone, this is the correct course of action. We are sure
our fans will understand this decision," Chelsea said.
Among those killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi at the end of Ariane Grande's pop concert was a girl aged just eight.