NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
English Premiership

Chelsea call on fans to stop anti-Semitic chant

2017-09-10 11:13
Alvaro Morata (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Leicester - Chelsea were forced to plead with their fans to ditch an anti-Semitic song about the club's striker Alvaro Morata after they sang the offensive chant during a 2-1 win at Leicester City on Saturday.

Morata scored his third goal for Chelsea since his club record move from Real Madrid to open the scoring.

But the adulation for the Spain star turned ugly as Chelsea's travelling fans unveiled a song aimed at their hated London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who have traditionally attracted support from London's Jewish communities.

"Alvaro, Alvaro. He comes from Madrid, he hates the f****** Yids," sang Chelsea supporters at the King Power Stadium.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was asked about the song and its anti-Semitic content at the post-match press conference but head of communications and public affairs Steve Atkins quickly stepped in.

"I don't think Antonio was aware of the song so if I can just speak on behalf of the club," Atkins said.

"The club and the players appreciate the fans' passionate support away from home, of course. But the language in that song is not acceptable at all.

"We've spoken to Alvaro after the game and he does not want to be connected to that song in any way and both the player and the club request that the supporters stop singing that song with immediate effect."

It is not the first time Chelsea fans have been caught making offensive chants in recent years.

Videos appeared on social media of some supporters singing anti-Semitic songs ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham in April.

Chelsea fans also pushed a black commuter off a Metro train in Paris in February 2015 ahead of a Champions League tie.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mourinho frustrated by Stoke stalemate

2017-09-10 10:16

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Wallabies 23-23 Springboks Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller Bok ratings: Pieter-Steph, Siya light fire! Bok blow as Coenie returns home with broken arm Rugby is fast becoming a thug’s game played by barbarians
Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller WATCH: How Kevin Anderson made US Open final Anderson seeks place among SA sporting greats Nadal hails 'unbelievable' Anderson WATCH: Aussie teen strikes referee, gets 10-year ban!

Fixtures
Sunday, 10 September 2017
Burnley v Crystal Palace, Turf Moor 14:30
Swansea City v Newcastle United, Liberty Stadium 17:00
Monday, 11 September 2017
West Ham United v Huddersfield Town, London Stadium 21:00
Friday, 15 September 2017
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion, Vitality Stadium 21:00
Logs
Team P W PTS
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Who will claim the Premier League title at the end of the 2016/17 season?

Latest Multimedia

Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 